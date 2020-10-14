At the midway point of regular season play in Class 5A Area 6, the Elmore County volleyball team was forced to shut down due to COVID-19. In order to complete its schedule and get to compete in postseason play, the Panthers had to have three straight days with area matches just a week before the area tournament was scheduled.
Elmore County shook off the rust and won all three of those matches to earn the right to host the area tournament and the Panthers kept that momentum going Wednesday night. The Panthers grabbed three-set sweeps against Holtville and Marbury to claim their 11th consecutive area tournament title and secure a spot in this weekend’s sub-regional round.
“This was a big challenge for us,” ECHS coach Kim Moncrief said. “Credit to the girls for working so hard to get themselves ready for this… That shows how resilient they are. They have done everything we have asked them to do and they work so hard. They can bounce back from anything so I’m excited for the rest of the playoffs.”
After easing past rival Holtville in the first round, Elmore County (17-14) got in some trouble in the opening set of the championship against Marbury. The Bulldogs brought some momentum into the match after defeating Jemison in a five-set thriller in the previous round.
Marbury held a 20-16 lead when Moncrief called a timeout in hopes of swinging momentum back to the home team.
“I told them we were coming off a long rest and we were a little cold,” Moncrief said. “We were still doing the right things mentally but our execution was off just a little bit. I told them to just keep doing what they were doing and they’ll get better execution. And they did.”
The Panthers scored five of the next six points to level the score, forcing Marbury to call a timeout of its own. Katie Pollard came out of the break with back-to-back aces, giving Elmore County the lead for good. Abbi Williams finished off the set with a dump over the net, falling between four Marbury players.
“We saw them playing five sets (in the semifinal) so we knew fatigue was going to have to set in at some point,” Moncrief said. “We talked about how important it was to get ahead and take that first set to take some of their momentum away. When we got that one, we felt a little more confident.”
Elmore County never trailed in the second set and scored 10 of the final 13 points to grab a commanding two-set lead in the final.
Marbury did not go down without a fight though, scoring the first four points of the third set. That’s when Madison Britt began her takeover for to swing the momentum back to the Panthers.
Britt recorded a block to end the run before grabbing a kill a few points later to give Elmore County the lead. She finished the set with five of her seven kills on the night.
“She got a little more warmed up and she had that confidence to go after it,” Moncrief said. “She brings a lot more to the table than just hitting the ball. She is very good at reading the ball and she can almost always get at least a touch on a block. Hitting is just a bonus for her.”
Kelley Green led the attack for most of the night, finishing with a team-high nine kills. Pollard added eight more while Coranda Lozada recorded four kills and one block.
After losing to Marbury in the opening match of area play, the Panthers reeled off three straight victories against the Bulldogs but Wednesday’s victory marked the first sweep in the series.
“That helps with our momentum going into Saturday,” Moncrief said. “We know we’re going to have to turn it on. It’s one and out at this point so hopefully we can continue to move on and push ahead.”
Elmore County advances to Saturday’s sub-regional round which is new to this season to help limit the number of teams traveling to Montgomery for the regional round. The Panthers will host the runner up from Area 4 but time of the event and the Panthers’ opponent has yet to be determined.