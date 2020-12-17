The originally scheduled season opener for the Elmore County wrestling team was scheduled for Nov. 17 but with several matches needing to be canceled due to COVID-19, the Panthers had to wait to hit the mats for the first time.
Exactly three weeks after that first match was postponed, Elmore County got its season started with a tri-match against Wetumpka and Reeltown last week. The Panthers split the results but most importantly, they were just happy to finally get things underway under first-year coach Mason Thornton.
“It’s been a crazy year,” Thornton said. “We have been working really hard. The first match you could tell we had some guys getting gassed in the second and third periods. The biggest thing is trying to keep up with the conditioning and stamina. When they go out for two weeks and come back, it’s like having to restart so it’s been tough.”
Elmore County opened the year with a 39-12 victory over Reeltown as both teams had limited rosters available. The match featured four forfeit wins and five double forfeits but there was still some excitement in the bouts played out.
Ramon Lozada earned a pin at 113 pounds and Eyan Eason added another at 138. Miles Eyerly clinched the win for the Panthers with a pin at 182 while Matt Brown added a decision victory at 220.
The Panthers did not record any victories on the mat against Wetumpka but the match still provided some valuable experience to start the season. With Class 5A and 6A combining for postseason play this year, Thornton says his wrestlers need to get ready for that level of competition.
“It’s vastly important,” Thornton said. “Without those individual tournaments, you won’t get to see a lot of those 6A kids that you will see later on. So we are trying to schedule those guys and that’s a huge deal.”
Elmore County rebounded well from the defeat, splitting results of its next tri-match at Beauregard. Stone Svencer (126) and Coby Mann (220) got their first pins of the season to lead the Panthers to a 36-18 win over Charles Henderson in the opening match.
In the second match, the Panthers won every bout on the mat but unfortunately, the Hornets had a full lineup and earned eight forfeit wins to defeat Elmore County 48-30. Eyerly and Svencer grabbed decision victories in the loss while Svencer, Brown, Carter and Shawn Colvin each recorded pins.
“You want to have that individual success and right now, we want to focus on that a little bit,” Thornton said. “You want to be competitive in the duals because that’s all we can do right now but when we have a lot of kids out and have to forfeit, that can change the results. So we want to focus on each individual wrestler and make sure everyone is getting better every match.”
Lozada, Svencer and Brown are all looking to make return trips to the state tournament this season and all have gotten off to quick starts. Brown may have higher expectations coming from both himself and from the outside as he was the only Elmore County wrestler to feature in the preseason coaches rankings. Brown was listed at No. 5 at 220 in 5A/6A.
“He is looking exceptional,” Thornton said. “He has handled the pressure pretty well and with the new challenges, he’s really trying to imrpove his work ethic and his technique. He’s working hard to prove himself and to earn that ranking. He’s really stepped into a leadership role.”