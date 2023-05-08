Elmore County’s Cinderella story just keeps getting longer.
The Elmore County boys soccer team, which had never won a playoff game in program history before this season, is now headed to the Final Four after winning in the first and second rounds.
The Panthers are in the AHSAA Class 5A State Tournament and will play Friday, May 12 at 7 p.m. at the Huntsville Sports Complex. They will face Gulf Shores in the 5A semifinals.
“It is incredibly impressive by this group of guys on my team,” head coach Josh Pack said. “It’s an unorthodox team of kids who really just put everything on the line for each other. They keep finding a way to win. To make the Final Four and have a legitimate chance to keep on winning is probably beyond anything we could have ever imagined for our team.”
While the second round 1-0 win over Sylacauga was a much tighter game than the 4-0 win over Marbury in the first round, it was the same usual suspects taking control of the game for Elmore County.
Senior Logan Pack continued his offensive success and did so really early. After scoring a hat trick in the first round, Pack scored the lone goal against Sylacauga and set the tone for his team at the beginning of the game.
One minute and 22 seconds into the game, Pack outran the entire Sylacauga defense on a through pass from freshman Tate McNeely and kicked the ball into the back of the net. That is Pack’s fourth goal of the postseason and McNeely’s third assist.
“We really didn’t think there was any way they’d start the game with the defense high, but they did and not even two minutes into the game Logan scored a goal to put us up,” Pack said. “Tate sent a pass through and Logan outran everyone back there and got it past the keeper.”
While Pack and McNeely did their thing on the offensive side, Elmore County’s defense continued its successful ways by keying on the opposing team’s main player and earned another shutout.
Elmore County has shut out both of his playoff opponents and has five clean sheets on the season.
Keeper J.T. Howell has been stellar in the goal and has helped the Panthers win five of their last six games. He had three saves against Sylacauga, including a highlight reel save with his leg to preserve the lead.
Jackson Caver and Landon Harrelson, both senior middle-backs, have been a huge part of the shutouts.
“The defense is communicating really well,” Pack said. “They’re finding the ball with their feet and they're playing physically at the point of attack. Before the ball even gets to the back-third of the field, they’re getting to the ball and winning it. That has helped us on offense and defensively.”