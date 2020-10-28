After starting the football season off with a victory in Week 0, things began to go downhill for Elmore County and it quickly started an avalanche the Panthers are still trying to stop. With the postseason already out of reach, Elmore County is still hoping to find one more silver lining on the season when it hosts Jemison this Friday for both teams’ season finales.
“For the seniors, this will be their last game,” ECHS coach Jordan Cantrell said. “That should be motivation for everybody. Wins always help so it would be great to go out on a positive note. They have had a lot of ups and downs but it would be great to finish a game and try to kickstart next year.”
The Panthers (1-8) have seven seniors on the team and several of them have struggled with injuries this season. Just two of them were able to dress out for last week’s game against Talladega while fullback and linebacker Nate Jones has already been lost for the season but Elmore County is still hoping the rest of the seniors will get to play at Burt-Haynie Field one final time.
“It would be great to have them back,” Cantrell said. “We’re looking ahead to Jemison. We want to get some guys back and we want to go compete. We are working to get better.”
After last week’s loss to Talladega, the Panthers have lost eight consecutive games which is the program’s longest losing streak since 1991.
“Of course, you do feel pressure,” Cantrell said. “There’s a tremendous amount of pressure to win football games. There is an expectation around the community and we haven’t gotten the job done the last few weeks. The kids want to win and we are just trying to work our way through it.”
Jemison (3-6) is coming off a loss to Shelby County which secured its fate in the region, missing out on the postseason for a third straight year. However, after back-to-back seasons with just two wins each, Jemison has already surpassed that win total and look to double it with a win this week.
“They have really improved from last year and are a different team,” Cantrell said. “They play with a lot of passion on both sides of the football.”
The offense uses a lot of different formations but runs most of them out of shotgun, similar to what Elmore County has run this season and Cantrell hopes that helps his defense this week. Those similarities show up at quarterback specifically where Jemison is led by James Wright.
“He’s really athletic so that will bring a lot of challenges to the table,” Cantrell said. “He can throw the ball and he can run.”
Josh Gilliland has surfaced as the go-to player in the backfield, scoring two touchdowns in the team’s win over Central Tuscaloosa two weeks ago.
Ryan Harris is another weapon Jemison has used often this season as he starts on both sides of the ball. Cantrell said he lines up at fullback and is used as a lead blocker but can also leak out of the backfield in certain situations and sneak by the defense to be open for a pass.
“It’s very challenging,” Cantrell said. “He’s used a lot in the running but he can really get it done in the passing game too. He’s a really good inside linebacker too.”
