Elmore County had to wait until Week 5 to record its first win last season and that delay is something the Panthers are hoping to avoid in their first season in Class 5A. The Panthers will hit the road Friday night for the nearly two-hour drive to Moody to face the Blue Devils for the first time in program history and coming back with a 1-0 record is the only thing on their minds.
“This game is very important for us,” ECHS coach Jordan Cantrell said. “I let our players know without putting too much pressure on them but this game is big. We’re finally getting to play football. We want to go out and compete and win a football game. We’re fortunate to have a chance to play. It’s finally here.”
There are still some remaining doubts that an entire season is played this fall so Cantrell does not want to waste time in building some momentum for the rest of the campaign.
“We’re excited,” Cantrell said. “We’re taking advantage of each day and hoping it all goes well. We had to catch up with lost time but these guys have come to work every day. There are always things to improve on but we feel good with where we are.”
Similar to the Panthers, Moody is going through a postseason drought, which stretches back to 2014, but it did see a three-win improvement in its second season under coach Adam Wallace. One of those wins came against the team’s only common opponent from last season, Talladega, which grabbed a win in Eclectic in 2019.
“We expect Moody to be a really good football team,” Cantrell said. “They lost a good bit but they have a very good skill group and they’re well coached. We think this is a good matchup for us.”
Elmore County has yet to publicly name a starting quarterback for Friday’s matchup but Cantrell said the team has continued to work with both Payton Stephenson and Sean Darnell under center.
“We want somebody who will take charge and run our offense,” Cantrell said. “That means he has to get the guys lined up and get the right calls in. He has to control it.”
Moody will also be breaking in a new quarterback as AJ Wallace takes over the offense. The Blue Devils are expecting to throw the ball a little bit more this season and the shift in strategy may make it more difficult for the Panthers to prepare for.
“You have to watch their tendencies but we really don’t know what type of quarterback this kid is,” Cantrell said. “We have to go off what they showed last year but they’re going to be in the same predicament.”
The Panthers are hoping to take advantage of that same predicament when they have the ball.
“You have to make sure you scheme it up good and throw some new things at them,” Cantrell said. “You have to break some of the tendencies you had from the past season or two.”
PREDICTION: Moody 27, Elmore County 19