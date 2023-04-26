For the first time in school history, the Elmore County boys and girls soccer teams have won their area championships in the same season.
The Elmore County boys team won the area title for the first time since 2017, while the girls are doing so for the first time in school history. The Lady Panthers are returning to the playoffs for the first time since 2016.
Both teams will host Marbury on Monday. The girls game will begin at 5:30 p.m. with the boys to follow.
“This is such an exciting time for our Elmore County soccer programs and there’s so much to be proud of,” girls coach Leslie Hines said. “Both teams are a mixture of seasoned senior players and younger players mixed in. We have players as young as 12-years old playing and scoring goals. Being able to have success this season while building the program has been a highlight for (boys) coach (Josh) Pack and I.”
The girls team has been seemingly an unstoppable force this season, especially when it came to area play. En route to its first area championship in school history, the Panthers went 8-0 against Tallassee, Brewbaker Tech, Beauregard and Valley.
In those eight games, Elmore County outscored opponents 52-4. The Panthers had four shutouts during that span and didn’t allow more than one goal in a region game the entire year.
“We had a game plan for each opponent and executed for the wins,” Hines said. “We moved players around and adjusted when we needed to. We stayed committed to other parts of our game and our defensive line stayed steadfast.”
The first round of the playoffs will be a tough test as the Marbury girls currently sit with a 14-2 overall record entering the playoffs. They went 9-1 in area play with their only loss coming 1-0 from Sylacauga. The Panthers faced Sylacauga earlier this season and lost, 4-0.
On the boys team, Elmore County clinched the area championship by securing a 6-2 record in area play. Brewbaker Tech also had a 6-2 area record, but Elmore County held the tiebreaker by beating Brew Tech twice.
“I knew this was a special group,” Pack said. “They’re gritty and they will fight. What gives us the edge typically is that we don’t have the best skill level of kids who have played, but they’re willing to get physical and make contact with the other team. That was really the difference in us winning the area.”
When Pack and his crew went into the season, he knew it would be tough. The Tigers said at the beginning of the year they had to beat BrewTech, Beauregard and Valley because Pack knew this would be Tallassee’s best shot at the area title.
But Tallassee lost its first two games against both BrewTech and Beauregard. Following that, Pack knew his squad didn’t have to win against Tallassee to still win the area.
So despite losing both games against their rivals, Elmore County secured the title by winning the games they needed to.
“I think we played as expected,” Pack said. “The losses we have aren’t vindictive of how good we are. I play everybody on my squad in games that don’t matter and I’m going to get every kid on the roster experience. So while we have a few losses, I don’t look at those losses as a bad thing.”
The boys team will also open the playoffs against Marbury (4-3-1), which finished second in its area behind Sylacauga.