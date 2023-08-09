Wetumpka, AL (36092)

Today

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 92F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 77F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.