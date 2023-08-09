Just like it has each of the last 13 seasons, Elmore County’s volleyball team has reloaded and is looking for its 14th consecutive area championship.
Elmore County lost 10 seniors, including seven who were named All-County at least once in their career, to graduation last season. Despite the loss of talent, ECHS coach Kim Moncrief is excited about this year’s team. The Panthers played play dates in Mobile and Montgomery, and they began practice Monday with the rest of the AHSAA.
Now they have three weeks to get ready for their first game, an Aug. 24 showdown at home against Benjamin Russell.
“We’re really excited and ready to get started,” Moncrief said. “We’re counting down the days until that first game against Benjamin Russell. We’re getting ready to try and take care of business this year. I’ve been really impressed with who we have coming back this year, and I’m excited to see what they can do.”
While 10 seniors left the program, a lot of talented players are still on the roster. One of those players is rising senior Abbi Williams, who served mostly as a setter last year but was one of the most versatile players in the county.
She recorded 504 assists, 103 service aces, 252 digs, 168 kills and eight blocks. She had a 93.5 service percentage. Her play earned her All-County first-team honors, and Moncrief said she will be used in a different way this season.
With exceptional skill on defense, she will mostly take on a role in the back line and headline a talented defense for Elmore County. She will still be used on the right side of the offense, but the defensive looks to be her home for the Panthers.
“We really want to utilize her strengths, but we also want her to complement some of the other strengths we have on the court,” Moncrief said. “She’s so versatile and it’s awesome to have her as a player on our team.”
Morgan Spear will also contribute to the team’s defense but mostly at the net. Spear played a big role last season and became one of the team’s top blockers in the process.
Moncrief said her team will be changing blocking schemes at the net, and Spear has been one of the ones to instantly adapt to the change this summer and become an outspoken leader. With her up front is Kaden Edwards, who is also a solid blocker.
One of the biggest returners for Elmore County actually didn’t even play last season. Junior Ally Orr decided not to play for her sophomore season a year ago but was an All-County player during her freshman season in 2021.
She had 152 kills as a freshman outside hitter, and Moncrief said she is returning at the perfect time.
“We lost two really good outside hitters, and Ally’s coming back at a good time,” Moncrief said. “She’s very versatile in the way she can play both outside hitter and in the middle, and she will play both depending on what role we need her in more. She’s just an athlete and understands the game, and it’s great to have her back out here.”
Elmore County has won 14 consecutive area championships under Moncrief and dominated last year’s area tournament.
In two games against Holtville and Marbury, Elmore County swept both matches, 3-0, and outscored the pair by a combined 150-54. No set score came closer than 25-13, and the Panthers are going to try and attempt to continue their run of dominance this season.
“Every year presents a new challenge with new players on the court and we don’t take anyone we play for granted,” Moncrief said. “We know that the competition is going to be there. We just have to come out and want it more than they do and not relax or get complacent.”