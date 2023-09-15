Elmore County High declared a “blackout” Friday night, with the team wearing back tops and pants, and many students sporting ebony regalia to cheer on the unbeaten Panthers. The funereal color scheme would prove painfully apt, though, as the juggernaut Central-Clay County Volunteers buried the Panthers’ early season bliss in a 48-6 defeat.
The Volunteers found the end zone on their first six possessions, led by running back LaDamion Boyd. Boyd took the first snap of the game for a 69-yard rushing touchdown, and finished the night with 254 yards and five touchdowns.
Central-Clay outgained the Panthers 374 yards to 231. The Volunteer defense forced five turnovers by the Panther, and even blocked two field goal attempts when the Panthers got close enough to try.
“You just got to take it on the chin sometimes,” Elmore County head coach Kyle Caldwell said. “It was just a good ol’ fashioned butt-whoopin’. You just have to tip your hat sometimes and take it like a man.”
Senior running back C.J. Wilkes said you just have to focus on not letting the mistake change the team’s attitude, and to keep working toward the next game, which will be in two weeks with the homecoming game against St. Clair County.
“We’ve just got to come in and go to work, so we can bounce back for the next game,” Wilkes said.
Wilkes finished with 50 yards on 14 rushes.
There were moments, though. Quarterback Ryals McNeely connected with seniors Jabari Murphy and Cade Everson on some long pass plays. Everson, even ran back a kickoff 87 yards for a touchdown early in the second quarter. But the yellow flag flew, the run was called back for a block in the back, and two plays later the Volunteers pulled down another interception.
Everson would manage a short dive touchdown as the fourth quarter opened. But it was the culmination of a mighty struggle against the Division 1-size linemen of Central Clay.
Volunteers head coach Danny Horn was obviously pleased with his team’s performance, but he stressed the Panthers were not a team he took lightly.
“They’ve got a good team,” he said. “They’re going to make some noise.”
The Panthers drop to 3-1, 1-1 in the region. They won’t see another regional foe until Oct. 6, when they travel to meet the bitter rival Tallassee Tigers.