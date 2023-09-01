Brian Tannehill / The Wetumpka Herald ECHS Captains walk out for the coin toss at Elmore County High School Friday September 1, 2023
Brian Tannehill / The Wetumpka Herald Eclectic Youth league football kids run out through the banner at the home opener at Elmore County High School Friday September 1, 2023
Brian Tannehill / The Wetumpka Herald Jabari Murphy (8) returns the opening kickoff at Elmore County High School Friday September 1, 2023
Brian Tannehill / The Wetumpka Herald Jabari Murphy (8) runs past a diving defender on a handoff at Elmore County High School Friday September 1, 2023
Brian Tannehill / The Wetumpka Herald Elmore County QB Ryals McNeely (10) hands the ball off to Parker Hobbs (22) at Elmore County High School Friday September 1, 2023
Brian Tannehill / The Wetumpka Herald QB Ryals McNeely (10) tries to dive for a touchdown against Autaugaville at Elmore County High School Friday September 1, 2023
Brian Tannehill / The Wetumpka Herald Autaugaville Offensive lineman Dekeidrich Pettiway (65) pulls to block an ECHS defender at Elmore County High School Friday September 1, 2023
Brian Tannehill / The Wetumpka Herald Defensive lineman Landon Yawakia (60) recovers a fumble against Autaugaville at Elmore County High School Friday September 1, 2023
Brian Tannehill / The Wetumpka Herald Joseph Roberts (57) attempts to sack the Eagles QB Kenneth Brown (4) at Elmore County High School Friday September 1, 2023
Brian Tannehill / The Wetumpka Herald Panther QB Ryals McNeely (10) looks downfield for a receiver at Elmore County High School Friday September 1, 2023
Brian Tannehill / The Wetumpka Herald Jabari Murphy (8) rushes in for a touchdown after catching a pass at Elmore County High School Friday September 1, 2023
Brian Tannehill / The Wetumpka Herald Autaugaville QB Kenneth Brown (4) drops back for a pass against the Panthers at Elmore County High School Friday September 1, 2023
The Panther defense allowed Autaguaville just a single first down on the night, and stifled the Eagle offense, which posted a rushing total of -119 yards. The single time Autaugaville reached the 50-yard line, they fumbled away possession on the very next play.
“The intensity was there from the get-go,” head coach Kyle Caldwell said, adding he cautioned the team to watch out for the Eagles because “they can hit you in the mouth if you’re not prepared.”
“I thought the kids paid attention to detail all week and practiced really hard, and that really showed in the result.”
Six different Panthers reached the end zone on offense, plus a pair of defensive players who recovered fumbles for touchdowns. Senior quarterback Ryals McNeely overcame soggy conditions to complete five of seven passes for 116 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 34 yards and ran for a 15-yard score in the second quarter.
The Panthers opening drive saw a variety of weapons around the ball, with senior Cade Everson and junior Parker Hobbs sharing running duties. Everson scored on Elmore County’s first two possessions. Hobbs opened the second quarter with a 5-yard rushing touchdown.
“It was important for us to get all those guys early touches on the ball to get their confidence up, especially on this (soggy) surface,” Caldwell said.
After scoring his rushing touchdown, McNeely got senior athlete Jabari Murphy into the action with a 31-yard touchdown connection. Murphy caught the ball around the 15, then he said “I went around (the corner), saw the way the safety was playing me, so I bent it in, juked it out, and from there ended up scoring.”
Murphy added 34 yards rushing on the night. McNeely also found Justin Brooks for a 47-yard touchdown connection that tipped off two Eagle defenders before he pulled it down.
Caldwell praised the way the Panther defense was “flying after ball” all night, exemplified in the fact that five of Autaugaville’s first six possessions ended in fumbles.
“The weather maybe caused a couple turnovers, but if they put it on ground you have to take advantage of it,” Caldwell said. “But the pressure was there all night from the defensive front.”
Senior Landon Yawakia and sophomore Joseph Roberts recovered fumbles for touchdowns. The Panthers forced eight fumbles in the game.
The second half passed quickly, as officials mercifully switched to eight-minute quarters and a running clock. But the Panthers had one final touchdown to deliver. Donavan Aldridge caught a third-quarter punt and found a seam for a 43-yard touchdown.
Kicker Tate McNeely went 8-of-9 on point-after kicks.
Murphy said it felt good to have such a strong start in front of the home crowd, regardless of the level of competition.
“We know not to slack on anything,” the senior said. “We’re going to come out very strong in our workouts every week, especially this week with an important region game coming.”
The Panthers will open region play in Sylacauga Thursday. Caldwell said the Aggies – coming off a winless campaign last year – will still be taken seriously.
“They’re a super athletic team, and with a new coach, there’s a lot of energy around the team,” he said.