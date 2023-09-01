TP9_6476.jpg

Brian Tannehill / The Wetumpka Herald Defensive lineman Landon Yawakia (60) recovers a fumble against Autaugaville at Elmore County High School Friday September 1, 2023

 Brian Tannehill

The Elmore County High Panthers debuted their high-powered offense at home Friday night, overcoming early wet weather for a 62-0 rout of the 1A Autaugaville Eagles.

PHOTOS: Elmore County routs Autaugaville

The Panther defense allowed Autaguaville just a single first down on the night, and stifled the Eagle offense, which posted a rushing total of -119 yards. The single time Autaugaville reached the 50-yard line, they fumbled away possession on the very next play.

“The intensity was there from the get-go,” head coach Kyle Caldwell said, adding he cautioned the team to watch out for the Eagles because “they can hit you in the mouth if you’re not prepared.”

“I thought the kids paid attention to detail all week and practiced really hard, and that really showed in the result.”

Six different Panthers reached the end zone on offense, plus a pair of defensive players who recovered fumbles for touchdowns. Senior quarterback Ryals McNeely overcame soggy conditions to complete five of seven passes for 116 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 34 yards and ran for a 15-yard score in the second quarter.

The Panthers opening drive saw a variety of weapons around the ball, with senior Cade Everson and junior Parker Hobbs sharing running duties. Everson scored on Elmore County’s first two possessions. Hobbs opened the second quarter with a 5-yard rushing touchdown.

“It was important for us to get all those guys early touches on the ball to get their confidence up, especially on this (soggy) surface,” Caldwell said.

After scoring his rushing touchdown, McNeely got senior athlete Jabari Murphy into the action with a 31-yard touchdown connection. Murphy caught the ball around the 15, then he said “I went around (the corner), saw the way the safety was playing me, so I bent it in, juked it out, and from there ended up scoring.”

Murphy added 34 yards rushing on the night. McNeely also found Justin Brooks for a 47-yard touchdown connection that tipped off two Eagle defenders before he pulled it down.

Sign up for Newsletters from The Herald

Caldwell praised the way the Panther defense was “flying after ball” all night, exemplified in the fact that five of Autaugaville’s first six possessions ended in fumbles.

“The weather maybe caused a couple turnovers, but if they put it on ground you have to take advantage of it,” Caldwell said. “But the pressure was there all night from the defensive front.”

Senior Landon Yawakia and sophomore Joseph Roberts recovered fumbles for touchdowns. The Panthers forced eight fumbles in the game.

The second half passed quickly, as officials mercifully switched to eight-minute quarters and a running clock. But the Panthers had one final touchdown to deliver. Donavan Aldridge caught a third-quarter punt and found a seam for a 43-yard touchdown.

Kicker Tate McNeely went 8-of-9 on point-after kicks.

Murphy said it felt good to have such a strong start in front of the home crowd, regardless of the level of competition.

“We know not to slack on anything,” the senior said. “We’re going to come out very strong in our workouts every week, especially this week with an important region game coming.”

The Panthers will open region play in Sylacauga Thursday. Caldwell said the Aggies – coming off a winless campaign last year – will still be taken seriously.

“They’re a super athletic team, and with a new coach, there’s a lot of energy around the team,” he said.