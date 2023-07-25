Greg Parker had an itch to get back on the hardwood, and he believes he has found the perfect place to scratch that itch.
Parker, who is entering his 20th year of coaching, has been hired as the head boys basketball coach, head track and field coach and offensive coordinator for the football team. He replaces Eberne Myrthil, who led the basketball and track programs for one season.
Parker comes to Holtville from Trinity, where he served as the offensive coordinator. He last coached basketball at Autauga Academy in 2020.
“I’m really excited,” Parker said. “This is something that I’ve done before so it’s nothing new. I’m ready to get back to work. I’m ready to get on the floor after three seasons and just scratch that itch that I have. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”
Parker’s route to Holtville has been an odd one.
After three years of leading Trinity’s offense, he was hired in April at Stanhope Elmore as the Mustangs’ offensive line coach and run game coordinator.
He helped coach Stanhope Elmore during spring football, but then suffered a broken leg the week after. After having surgery, he could not walk for five weeks, so he couldn’t attend practices or interact with the players.
Right after Parker was cleared to begin walking and allowed to get back to coaching, he got the offer for the Holtville job and couldn’t turn it down.
“When (Holtville athletic director and) coach (Jason) Franklin called me, honestly, I just thought it was a better situation for me and my family,” Parker said. “I thought it was a better fit and it gives me the opportunity to help out more with football and be the basketball coach. It was a hard decision, but everyone understood the situation and there’s no bad blood there.”
Before he coaches a game on the hardwood, Parker will first take to the football field to lead the Bulldog offense. Parker has had plenty of success coaching offenses and that’s evident with his teams’ scoring averages.
In three seasons at Trinity, he averaged 26.5 points per game in 2020, 33.5 ppg in 2021 and 30.4 ppg in 2022. He helped his team reach at least the second round of the playoffs each season and reached the third round of the playoffs in 2020. He had a combined record of 28-9 while at Trinity.
Before that, he was the offensive coordinator for six years at Autauga Academy where he helped lead the Generals to three state championships.
While he is excited to lead the basketball, he is just as excited to continue leading an offense on Friday nights.
“I like to tell people that I'm a jack of all trades when it comes to coaching,” Parker said. “I love both sports and I think they’re a good mixture. Both are really, really different. Being from the south, we understand what football means down here. But basketball just brings another element to me personally. I’ve found real joy in my life when I was coaching both sports.”
Parker has also found success on the basketball court. At Autauga Academy, Parker led his boys teams to the state championship game in three of his last four seasons.
He also coached girls during that time, and led them to a state title.
He will take over a Holtville squad that is welcoming in its third head coach in three seasons. The Bulldogs had an up-and-down season last year before ultimately missing the playoffs due to Elmore County and Marbury finishing as the top two seeds in the area.
They do return some talent, however, as sophomore guard Jarquez Brown and senior Caleb Blackmon were both selected to last season’s All-Elmore County team.
Parker doesn’t know too much about the program he’s taking over as he’s been focused on only football the last few years, but his expectations remain the same.
“No matter what happened in the past, my expectations will be high,” Parker said. “I’m going to bring a new energy. If you present yourself and conduct yourself as a winner, winning is going to come. If they buy in and believe they can win, half the battle is already won.”