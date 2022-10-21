The halftime score could have been confused with the final.
The Panthers tacked 42 points on the Bulldogs’ defense in the first half and never let up, eventually pulling away for a 63-48 win to move on to 6-3 on the season. It is the first time that the Panthers will be in the playoffs in over 11 years.
Confetti rained from the stands as senior quarterback Payton Stephenson took the game over with three first-half rushing touchdowns, slipping tackles and bouncing to the open field to push his team ahead on senior night on his home turf.
Even up 21 points in the fourth quarter, Stephenson stayed in the game and tried to lay it on thick on the Bulldogs, remembering some drama from last year’s game after Holtville pulled away with a win. Stephenson ended the game with scores both on the ground and in the air.
“There was some stuff last year that we didn’t like, and this year we just came out and wanted to run the score up,” said Stephenson after the win. “But not too much, gotta be humble.”
63-points weren’t enough for Stephenson, who didn’t look up from the sideline iPad where he was studying the Panthers’ single drive that ended in a punt as opposed to points, even as his team cheered in victory.
After falling into a 14-point deficit in a rowdy atmosphere, Holtville called its own number and closed the score to 14-7 off of a Keiland Baker quarterback keeper. In a traditional Friday night shoot-out, both teams traded scores for the remainder of the game, with the Panthers riding Stephenson’s rushing touchdowns and an 80-yard Jay Robertson touchdown reception to a victory.
The Bulldogs would claw back and keep the Panthers on their toes with three consecutive scoring drives, closing the score to 28-21 after a 65-yard toss to junior wide receiver Erik Adkins, who was streaking through the middle of the field after leaving his defender at the line of scrimmage.
What could have been a level score was separated by one touchdown at this point, primarily because the Bulldogs’ first punt of the game was shanked to the right and went out of bounds on their own 30-yard line. The Panthers capitalized on the mistake early and kept at least a one-score lead the rest of the way, even with Holtville’s Baker tallying five touchdowns on the Panthers’ defense.
C.J. Wilkes' 38-yard touchdown midway through the second quarter sealed the deal for the Panthers, who rode to 6-3 and a fourth place standing in a tough 5A Region 4. Four teams have five or more wins in the division.