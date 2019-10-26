Facing a long third down in opposing territory, Wetumpka’s offense knew exactly what play it wanted to run and it appeared to work to perfection with Tyquan Rawls taking the pitch from a double reverse flea flicker before hitting Malik Davis in stride down to the 1-yard line. However, the play was called back for an illegal forward pass after the refs deemed Rawls’ initial handoff was a forward pitch.
That was the theme for Wetumpka for most of the night as the Indians racked up 88 yards on 11 penalties in Friday’s 36-12 loss against Class 6A No. 2 Muscle Shoals in a non-region game. Wetumpka’s offense struggled to get going against the Trojans’ stout defense but even when it did, penalties often brought the play back.
“I thought we competed really hard but we shot ourselves in the foot too many times,” Wetumpka coach Tim Perry said. “We’d make a play and next thing you know we get a penalty and another penalty because someone said something on the sideline. Instead of being first-and-goal, we’re going backward. Against a team like Muscle Shoals, you can’t do that.”
Wetumpka (5-5) was trailing 21-12 at the time of the apparent big third-down conversion to Davis but the ball moved all the way back to Wetumpka’s 31-yard line as the Indians faced 3rd-and-56. The Indians punted after a short completion and the offense stalled for the rest of the night, gaining just two more first downs in the final 17 minutes of the game.
“We had two or three possessions when we had positive yards on first down and then we turn around and keep going backward,” Perry said. “You can’t do that. Our guys are frustrated and I feel for them but now what we have to do is learn from that. We’ll bounce back and we’ll keep playing hard.”
Wetumpka had an early lead after Rawls ran in for a 5-yard touchdown with six seconds to go in the first quarter. He also connected with Davis for a touchdown pass in the first half but that was all the scoring the Indians could get.
Rawls finished with 196 yards through the air and 81 yards on the ground. However, Wetumpka’s offense as a whole was held to just 251 yards.
“They have a really good football team and gave us a lot of problems,” Muscle Shoals coach Scott Basden said. “It was about staying in our coverage. Rawls is probably one of the best quarterbacks we have seen. He’s a load and he can give you a lot of problems.”
Muscle Shoals (10-0) finished off its third undefeated regular season of the decade with the help of a strong rushing attack in the second half. The Trojans accounted for 173 of their 291 rushing yards in the final two quarters. Ty Smith’s 66-yard touchdown run, his third score of the game, with 6:55 to go was the icing on the cake.
“This is the third 10-0 team since we have been there,” Basden said. “We told our guys that’s what we were playing for tonight and they took it to heart as what they wanted to do. They got it done (Friday night).”
After Wetumpka took its 12-7 lead into the first intermission, Muscle Shoals responded in a big way. Logan Smothers had a 4-yard touchdown run to cap off a 12-play drive to retake the lead.
The Trojans came back with a surprise onside kick, recovered it then scored again 62 seconds later.
“We have been looking at it all week and just thought we had it there,” Basden said. “Trey (Stoddard) does that really well and we were able to take advantage of it.”
Smothers finished with 174 yards and two touchdowns through the air while completing 16 of his 19 pass attempts. Smith had 145 yards of offense and three touchdowns.
Wetumpka finished its regular season slate with a 1-3 record at home and has now lost four of the last five games at Hohenberg Field. Friday’s game may have been the final game at the historic stadium unless Wetumpka wins in the first round of the postseason in two weeks at Bessemer City. Perry said that’s just another reason to get the job done.
“It’s motivating to win a playoff game and get back here,” Perry said. “Our guys take a lot of pride in this and this is not the way we want to play our last game here.”