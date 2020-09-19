Drew Pickett rushed for 291 yards and two touchdowns to lead Holtville to a 28-14 win over host Talladega on Friday night.
“Our offensive line is a dang machine,” Holtville head coach Jason Franklin said. “This is a heck of a ballgame. It was a clean, hard-fought ballgame by two pretty dang good football teams.”
Greer made his presence felt early and often. The sophomore running back rushed for 47 yards on the drive, including an 8-yard touchdown, to give the Hornets a 7-0 lead.
Talladega responded as it manufactured an 80-yard drive for a score. Larry Calhoun capped off the march with a 2-yard plunge into the end zone to tie the game at 7-all.
After forcing a three-and-out, Holtville got the ball back at the Talladega 37-yard line on a 13-yard punt.
The Hornets took advantage of the short field as Braxton Buck connected with Noah Yarroch for a 16-yard score to give Holtville a 13-7 lead with 7:32 left in the half.
Special teams hurt the Tigers again on their ensuing drive as the punter was tackled in the backfield after mishandling the snap.
Talladega’s defense, however, was able to hold the Hornets, blocking a 25-yard field goal attempt.
Talladega struggled to find a rhythm on offense for much of the half, but the Tigers were able to get something going on their last possession before intermission.
Quarterback Nigel Scales led the Tigers down the field as he went 5-for-6 passing for 47 yards. Scales also had consecutive 14 yard runs to the Hornets’ 1. Calhoun bulldozed his way into the end zone on the ensuing play to give the Tigers a 14-13 lead at intermission.
After getting a stop to open the second half, Holtville put together a 76-yard drive together for a touchdown.
Pickett rushed for 66 yards on the drive, which included a 24-yard run to the Talladega 22. A penalty on Talladega after the run gave the Bulldogs the ball at the Tigers’ 11.
Pickett scored on the ensuing play. The sophomore also punched in the two-point conversion to give Holtville a 21-14 lead with 5:40 left in the period.
For the second week in a row, Talladega struggled to execute in clutch moments.
Scales and the Tigers had a chance to tie the score in the fourth. Scales led Talladega to the Holtville 18 on a 36-yard completion to Michael McGregor Jr. Scales, however, wasn’t able to get Talladega to pay dirt as he was picked off on the following play in the end zone by Drake Riordan.
Holtville sealed the win by putting the ball into Pickett’s hands. The sophomore rushed for 69 yards on the drive, which included a 40-yard run. Shawn Brackett capped off the drive with a 1-yard touchdown run.
“Good players want the ball in their hands,” Franklin said. “(Pickett) started five games last year as a freshman. He missed a few games for us this year due to (COVID-19) contact tracing. He is fresh and he kept getting better as the night went on.”
Missed opportunities hurt the Tigers, especially in the third quarter. Talladega had a 26-yard touchdown pass wiped off the board due to having an ineligible receiver down field.
Scales had a solid outing for the Tigers as he threw for 217 yards. This was the second week in a row Talladega allowed over 200 yards on the ground.
“I thought we played hard but we didn’t play well,” Talladega coach Shannon Felder said. “I thought we made too many mistakes offensively and defensively. A lot of that stuff, we tried to clean up this week. Some of the stuff we did, but it is a lot of stuff that we are still working to get together. Another one of our issues is depth. Teams right now are wearing us down because of the numbers. They came into the game trying to run the hurry-up offense … we have so few and they had a bunch of players.”