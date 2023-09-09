TP9_3579.jpg

Wetumpka football coach Bear Woods was ready to go back to work as soon as the final horn sounded.

His Indians are still winless following a 41-18 loss to Pike Road at the Wetumpka Sports Complex on Friday.

Wetumpka (0-3, 0-1 Class 6A, Region 2) had its chances, particularly in the first half.

“It’s about getting back to the fundamentals,” Woods said. “How many dropped passes did we have? How many missed tackles did we have? At the end of the day, we must do better at every phase of football.”

Wetumpka quarterback Nate Rogers made the most of the opportunities he had, despite having receivers drop two touchdown passes early.

Rogers took matters into his own hands and started Wetumpka’s scoring with a 36-yard touchdown run to cut Pike Road’s lead to 7-6 in the first quarter.

Wetumpka missed two field goals in the first half, but the turning point happened on the two plays that book-ended halftime.

Pike Road running back Jamichael Jones, who earned his first 100-yard game as a Patriot, scored from yard out for a 27-12 halftime lead. Jordan King then took the second-half kickoff 92 yards to put the game away.

“It was a total team effort,” Pike Road head coach Granger Shook said. “We challenged them at halftime and our kids responded to the challenge. I could not be any prouder of how we played. The score was nice, but the way we played was outstanding.”

The Patriots (1-2, 1-0) racked up 423 yards of total offense and never trailed in the game.

Jones had three touchdowns. Pike Road quarterback Cason Myers completed 15 of 21 passes for 225 yards and three touchdowns, the first going to Kaleb Foster on a 12-yard score to put the Patriots up 7-0.

Myers then hit Mason Hussey on a 2-yard scoring pass for a 14-6 lead. Jones scored on an 8-yard run to give Pike Road a 20-6 lead. Jones finished the night with a 21-yard scoring reception from Myers.

Pike Road will host Sidney Lanier next Friday.

“It’s big because we trust each other,” Jones said. “We believe in each other to make big plays. Our goal is to win the region and we want to show the city what we can do.”

Wetumpka got a special teams touchdown of its own in the second quarter as Evan Dillard returned a kickoff 90 yards to cut the Pike Road lead to 20-12. Rogers then scored from 36 yards out on Wetumpka’s first drive of the second half to make it 34-18 score.

A turnover of downs followed by two punts signaled the end of offensive output for Wetumpka. Rogers rushed for 148 yards on 11 carries and completed six passes. Indians running back Michael Dillard had 48 yards on 11 carries. Jamarian Denmark recorded two sacks for the Wetumpka defense.

Wetumpka now must get ready for a Thursday game at Park Crossing from Montgomery’s Cramton Bowl in hopes to avoid an 0-4 start.

Back to work.

“They are not 0-3, we are 0-3,” Woods said. “Hats off to Pike Road for coming on the road and getting a win in the region. I’m so excited to see how our team handles adversity. This is an opportunity for us so when we look back, we can see how we responded when others wrote us off.”