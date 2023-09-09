Brian Tannehill / The Wetumpka Herald Wetumpka WR Tymori Player (16) runs the ball against Pike Road at Wetumpka High School Friday September 9, 2023
Brian Tannehill / The Wetumpka Herald Indian WR Kaden Cook (4) lines up for the snap against Pike Road at Wetumpka High School Friday September 9, 2023
Brian Tannehill / The Wetumpka Herald WHS QB Nate Rogers (2) hands the ball off to RB Michael Dillard (5) against Pike Road HS at Wetumpka High School Friday September 9, 2023
Brian Tannehill / The Wetumpka Herald Indian QB Nate Rogers (2) steps up to avoid the rush during a game against Pike Road at Wetumpka High School Friday September 9, 2023
Brian Tannehill / The Wetumpka Herald Nate Rogers (2) attempts a pass to his receiver against Pike Road at Wetumpka High School Friday September 9, 2023
Brian Tannehill / The Wetumpka Herald Multiple Indian defensive players combine for a tackle against Pike Road at Wetumpka High School Friday September 9, 2023
Brian Tannehill / The Wetumpka Herald Jamarian Denmark (35) Celebrates after sacking the Pike Road QB at Wetumpka High School Friday September 9, 2023
Brian Tannehill / The Wetumpka Herald at Wetumpka High School Friday September 9, 2023
Brian Tannehill / The Wetumpka Herald Nate Rogers runs in for touchdown against Pike Road as coaches and players celebrate at Wetumpka High School Friday September 9, 2023
Brian Tannehill / The Wetumpka Herald Indians QB Nate Rogers (2) runs over a Pike Road defender for a touchdown at Wetumpka High School Friday September 9, 2023
Brian Tannehill / The Wetumpka Herald Defensive Tackle Alexander Myers (66) lines up against Pike Road at Wetumpka High School Friday September 9, 2023
Brian Tannehill / The Wetumpka Herald Pike Road RB Ja’michael Jones (21) rushes the ball against the Indians at Wetumpka High School Friday September 9, 2023
Brian Tannehill / The Wetumpka Herald Patriots TE Mason Hussey (7) scores a touchdown as WR Jordan King (4) Celebrates with the signal at Wetumpka High School Friday September 9, 2023
Brian Tannehill / The Wetumpka Herald Pike Road RB Kaleb Foster (11) attempts to break the tackle of Michael Dilliard (5) during a run at Wetumpka High School Friday September 9, 2023
“It’s about getting back to the fundamentals,” Woods said. “How many dropped passes did we have? How many missed tackles did we have? At the end of the day, we must do better at every phase of football.”
Wetumpka quarterback Nate Rogers made the most of the opportunities he had, despite having receivers drop two touchdown passes early.
Rogers took matters into his own hands and started Wetumpka’s scoring with a 36-yard touchdown run to cut Pike Road’s lead to 7-6 in the first quarter.
Wetumpka missed two field goals in the first half, but the turning point happened on the two plays that book-ended halftime.
Pike Road running back Jamichael Jones, who earned his first 100-yard game as a Patriot, scored from yard out for a 27-12 halftime lead. Jordan King then took the second-half kickoff 92 yards to put the game away.
“It was a total team effort,” Pike Road head coach Granger Shook said. “We challenged them at halftime and our kids responded to the challenge. I could not be any prouder of how we played. The score was nice, but the way we played was outstanding.”
The Patriots (1-2, 1-0) racked up 423 yards of total offense and never trailed in the game.
Jones had three touchdowns. Pike Road quarterback Cason Myers completed 15 of 21 passes for 225 yards and three touchdowns, the first going to Kaleb Foster on a 12-yard score to put the Patriots up 7-0.
Myers then hit Mason Hussey on a 2-yard scoring pass for a 14-6 lead. Jones scored on an 8-yard run to give Pike Road a 20-6 lead. Jones finished the night with a 21-yard scoring reception from Myers.
Pike Road will host Sidney Lanier next Friday.
“It’s big because we trust each other,” Jones said. “We believe in each other to make big plays. Our goal is to win the region and we want to show the city what we can do.”
Wetumpka got a special teams touchdown of its own in the second quarter as Evan Dillard returned a kickoff 90 yards to cut the Pike Road lead to 20-12. Rogers then scored from 36 yards out on Wetumpka’s first drive of the second half to make it 34-18 score.
A turnover of downs followed by two punts signaled the end of offensive output for Wetumpka. Rogers rushed for 148 yards on 11 carries and completed six passes. Indians running back Michael Dillard had 48 yards on 11 carries. Jamarian Denmark recorded two sacks for the Wetumpka defense.
Wetumpka now must get ready for a Thursday game at Park Crossing from Montgomery’s Cramton Bowl in hopes to avoid an 0-4 start.
Back to work.
“They are not 0-3, we are 0-3,” Woods said. “Hats off to Pike Road for coming on the road and getting a win in the region. I’m so excited to see how our team handles adversity. This is an opportunity for us so when we look back, we can see how we responded when others wrote us off.”