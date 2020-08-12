Editor’s Note: This is the sixth piece in a series of six articles looking at the top players for each area football team.
There’s no denying Edgewood lost some of its most explosive players on both sides of the ball last season but the Wildcats are still bringing back a bulk of their production and those returning players could be set for even bigger years this season. New coach Chad Michael has plenty of weapons to work with and it starts with Edgewood’s experienced signal caller.
Alex Johnson, senior quarterback
Michael is certainly familiar with Johnson after the quarterback led the Wildcats to a 70-point game against Michael’s former team Macon-East last season. Johnson finished the season by racking up 1,670 yards and 19 touchdowns through the air while completing 55% of his passes but Michael believes he can do even more this year.
“I think Alex can put up really big numbers,” Michael said. “He’s a smart player. What’s really underrated is how good of an athlete he is. He’s the type of player that can reach the 1,000-1,000 marks with his arm and his legs.”
While Johnson’s production on the field may speak for itself, Michael said his most important quality may be his experience and composure.
“Any time you have a guy as a three-year starter because it eases you mind,” Michael said. “He has seen everything he’s going to see. He knows how to be calm and he’s in control of the huddle. He’s seen big games. That’s going to go a long way.”
Mitchell Boyd, senior running back
Boyd took a big role in Edgewood’s running back by No. 1 choice when he was healthy. He showed off his skills in the team’s second game, rushing for 212 yards and three touchdowns on just nine attempts. Minor injuries kept him from reaching those numbers again but he continued to make an impact and is expected to do even more in a full-time role this season.
“He brings a lot to the table,” Michael said. “He’s got some of the quickest feet I have been around. He’s so explosive and he’s just hard to tackle. He’s a big guy but he’s quick and he can make you miss in the hole.”
Connor Bailey, senior wide receiver
Edgewood’s top four targets in last year’s passing attack are now gone and Johnson will be in the search for a new favorite receiver. Bailey certainly has time working with Johnson in practice over the years and will now get a chance to prove himself under the lights.
“He’s had a great fall camp,” Michael said. “He runs great routes and he’s very explosive. Connor is going to be a more physical receiver. He’s a bigger guy and he’s able to break some tackles to make a short gain into a big gain.”
Carson Peevy, senior athlete
Versatility is needed at the AISA level as several players will have to start on both sides of the ball and Peevy is expected to be a perfect example of an every down player for the Wildcats. After being one of the top tacklers on last year’s defense, Peevy returns to play linebacker while also providing some extra experience in the passing game as the team’s tight end.
“The first thing about Carson is just he is so intelligent,” Michael said. “You tell him once and he gets it. If he messes up, he recognizes it. He has really picked up what we want to do defensively. We’re going to ask him to do a lot of different things and he’s going to line up in a lot of different spots. He could be in five different spots in five plays and not miss a beat.”
Joseph Benton, senior lineman
Benton will back in the thick of things at the line of scrimmage as he returns to start on the offensive line and at defensive tackle. Michael said the coaching staff has challenged the linemen even more this year to be prepared to play every play and Benton has stepped up to the challenge in the preseason.
“You have to play hard every play,” Michael said. “He’s a hard worker and he’s just a football player. He’s physical and he’s strong. He wants to hit and roll around in the dirt. He’s a lineman guy and he loves it.”