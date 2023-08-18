Edgewood Academy made one more play than Fort Dale did a year ago.
Tied 14-14 with 30 seconds left, the Wildcats drove down the field and scored a last-second touchdown to claim the victory in the middle of the season.
This year’s Edgewood Academy-Fort Dale matchup has been moved to the season opener, and the Eagles are looking for revenge.
Edgewood opens the 2023 season at 7 p.m. Friday in Greenville. The Wildcats will try to start their season off with a win, while Fort Dale is looking to avenge its only non-area loss from last year.
“Last year’s game was a lot of fun and it was back-and-forth all the way until the end,” Edgewood coach Chad Michael said. “But this is a new season and Fort Dale brings back a lot of talent and experience from last year’s team. It’s going to be a tough game.”
Fort Dale’s offense will be led by three all-state selections from a year ago.
Ethan Alford will be behind center at quarterback, and he did not play in the matchup against Edgewood due to injury. He’s a dynamic athlete who can both run and pass, and he caused plenty of issues for opposing defenses last year.
His go-to receiver will be Alan Alvarez, who Michael said is probably the fastest receiver in all of AISA. The Eagles biggest threat, however, is Division I lineman Jon Nolan Lawrence who is committed to North Alabama. The 6-foot-5, 275-pound lineman is both a powerlifting state champion and track and field state champion from a year ago.
With that being said, Edgewood won the game with some big-time performances from key guys returning this year.
Gabe LeMaster, the Elmore County Two-Way Player of the Year in 2022, rushed for more than 100 yards and scored on a 65-yard touchdown to help pace the Wildcats’ run game. He returns and will play all over the field.
“We’re going to throw it to him, hand it to him, and he might even play some quarterback,” Michael said. “Who knows. We are going to make sure we get the ball in his hands enough so he can be the dynamic player he is.”
Receiver Brody Whitt also had a big game in last year’s matchup. Whitt caught a touchdown pass on the team’s opening drive, then made one of the biggest catches of the night. On a fourth-down play on the final drive, Whitt made a catch that allowed Edgewood to advance down the field for its final touchdown.
“When you come into the first game with as little experience as we have right now, you have to have these guys who do have experience step up and have bigger years,” Michael said. “I think Brody especially has had a great summer and fall camp. He’s working hard, and we expect that to carry over into the games.”
While LeMaster and Whitt will be looked to for big plays, all eyes are going to be on quarterback Ethan Evans.
Evans is entering his first year as the starting quarterback after Austin Champion has started each of the last three seasons. Champion scored the game-winning touchdown with his legs last season, and that’s something that Michael is hoping to see from Evans on Friday night.
“We expect him to make a few mistakes because it’s his first game, but he’s going to do everything he can to put us in the best position to win,” Michael said. “He’s going to go out there and run around and make plays. He’s a gamer and he’s a competitor.”