Football is season is right around the corner, and that means we’re gearing up for a full slate of both digital and print content. Our latest project, Inside the Lines Podcast, has been taking off as sportswriter Caleb Turrentine and I have been diving into topics from softball pitch count and instant replay to youth sports and specialization.
A few weeks ago, we got the opportunity to sit down with Reeltown football coach Matt Johnson and talked with him about how teams prepare during the summer. This week, we’ll be talking about the AHSAA North-South All-Star week with some discussions on how to improve the football game. It was a struggle for Dadeville coach Richard White who was the head coach of the South and dealt with a lot of late drop-outs.
We also can’t leave out volleyball, which we will talk about in late July. We’ll talk about the teams you should be on the lookout for this year and which of our area teams will be standouts. There’s also a lot of new coaches in the area, so we’ll get down to that.
Then we’re going to turn our sights onto football starting with our Aug. 5 podcast which will focus on the Alabama Sports Writers Association preseason poll. We’ll delve into the highest-ranked teams from around the state as well as analyze our local teams and their chances to crack the top 10.
Over the next 15 days, we’ll release 11 short and sweet podcasts previewing each of our 11 local football teams.
We’ll try to sit down with either a coach or player from each team and really nail down what the expectations are for the coming season.
Although we have a plan for the podcast for the next few weeks, what we really want is to hear from you. What questions do you want answered? Do you want to know who the best player for Elmore County is going to be? How about how Jeremy Phillips is going to fare as Horseshoe Bend’s new coach? With two strong freshmen running backs for Dadeville last year, will the Tigers have the edge in their run game this year? Can Wetumpka make it back to the state championship?
I know there are some burning questions out there about your favorite team — or perhaps about your biggest competition. That’s why we’re asking for mailbag questions. Send me an email at lizi.arbogast@alexcityoutlook.com or reach out to me on Twitter @liziarbogast, and I’ll make sure we find a place to get you your answer.
Lizi Arbogast is the sports editor of The Herald.