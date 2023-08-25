There are going to be fireworks at Martin-Savarese Stadium on Friday night.
As Wetumpka travels to Benjamin Russell, two of the state’s highest powered offenses will clash in a football game that will rival many seen deep in the playoffs.
Both team’s coaches are in their second seasons with their respective programs, each looking to build off playoff runs the year prior.
For Benjamin Russell to be successful, it all starts with stopping the three-headed monster of Wetumpka’s offense.
The Indians will trot out three of Elmore County’s brightest stars in quarterback Nate Rogers, running back Mike Dillard and wide receiver Malik Owens.
Rogers is the centerpiece, having combined for over 2,000 yards last year.
As a junior, Rogers had 1,378 passing yards and 10 touchdowns as well as 13 touchdowns on the ground on 1,172 rushing yards.
“They have a really good football team, obviously everything they do runs through their quarterback,” BRHS coach Smitty Grider said. “He is their guy. He is a tremendous athlete. He throws the ball well. He does everything well. Defensively, we will have our hands full trying to contain him.”
Rogers is joined in the backfield by returning contributor Dillard, who tallied almost 400 yards and seven scores while splitting duties with fellow back Jamarion Thrasher.
Each back brings a different element to Wetumpka’s game, with Dillard measuring in at 5-foot-9, 210 pounds and being the bruiser, while Thrasher is a speedster at 5-11 and 150 pounds.
On the outside, the talent level certainly does not decrease as Rogers will look to involve Owens more than the offense did a year ago.
Owens caught 20 balls for almost 300 yards and a single score, but figures to be an even bigger threat in his senior year.
Grider said with as many wrinkles as Wetumpka can throw at a defense, his team will have to play as stout on the defensive side as they will have to all season.
The Wildcats lost most of their defensive starters last year due to graduation, including four All-Outlook First-Team members.
“We have just got to play solid technique football,” Grider siad. “It is almost like playing an option team when you play a quarterback like that. We all have to do our job consistently throughout the game and not get lulled into doing someone else's job. Everybody has a role, everybody has an assignment. Hopefully, we can limit the big plays.”
For Wetumpka’s defense, the black and gold will have to face equally as many threats from Benjamin Russell’s offense.
The Wildcats will roll out senior quarterback Gabe Benton, senior wide receiver Malcolm Simmons and senior running back/wide receiver Chris Foster as their trio.
Last season, Benton accounted for almost over 3,000 yards passing and over 30 touchdowns, while only throwing five interceptions.
His season earned him a spot on the All-State Honorable Mention list at quarterback.
On the outside is Simmons, who is as big a playmaker as there is in the state of Alabama.
The Auburn commit can do it all for the Wildcats, accounting for over 1,000 yards last season and earning All-State Second-Team honors as the team’s punter.
Foster will play all over the field for the Cats. He will run the ball, he will catch it in space and be used on special teams as a returner. Last year, Foster had over 1,000 yards receiving, good for second on the team.
Wetumpka coach Bear Woods noted BRHS’ high scoring offense last year– that did lose senior wide receiver Corri Milliner to graduation, now at UAB– as an offense that could easily replicate their numbers in 2023. Much of that has to do with Simmons.
"I think Benjamin Russell scored over 40 points in six of their games," Woods said. "They can play. We played them in a 7-on-7 and their receiver (Simmons), he's a special player."
Opening the year with a budding powerhouse like Benjamin Russell is quite the test for Wetumpka, as it will be for the Wildcats as well.
Woods said his team is ready for the challenge and eager to get the game underway.
"It is a gauntlet," Woods said. "We are going to have the test of all tests to start the season. But we will be ready for that. Our guys hear us speak about winning the moment and how those moments prepare you for the next."
Benjamin Russell holds the all-time edge in the series 25-19-1, but the Cats have not picked up a win in the series since 2011.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. in Alex City, but start time could be pushed back by an hour due to heat concerns.