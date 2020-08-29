Stanhope Elmore did just enough to end up in a similar situation to the final moments against Opelika in its first scrimmage.
The Mustangs shut out the Lions in the second half but needed a stop on third down to force a Prattville punt to give the offense one last chance to complete a furious second-half rally.
Just like it happened against Opelika, Stanhope Elmore gave up the game-sealing first down and took a 16-10 loss to Prattville at Foshee-Henderson Stadium on Friday night.
“Offensively, we came out very jittery,” Mustang head coach Brian Bradford said. “We just let the emotion and the excitement of the game get to us, so we didn’t make plays like we should have. Once we got settled down at halftime, we did a good job moving the football.”
The Mustangs (1-1) trailed the entire way but got a 1-yard touchdown plunge from quarterback Trey Killingsworth to pull to within six with 2:28 remaining. Prattville’s Albert Taggart got 12 yards on third-and-11 and the Lions (2-0) ran out the rest of the clock.
Stanhope’s Jacob Bryant got the Mustangs on the board with a 37-yard field goal with 3:18 left in the third quarter, but he missed from 35 yards out early in the fourth quarter.
Killingsworth completed eight of 15 passes for 80 yards. Teddy Harris lined up at quarterback and rushed for 41 yards, caught four passes for 72 yards and completed a 38-yard pass to Jackson Thomas.
Stanhope’s defense continues to earn the respect from opposing coaches as it shut out Prattville in the second half. William Whitlow had two sacks and Jaqori Williams finished with seven tackles to lead the Mustangs defense.
“I was really worried about this game because of Stanhope’s defense,” Lions head coach Caleb Ross said. “We were really sloppy in the first half but got some big plays. We really did not generate much in the second half. This was the type of game I expected.”
Lions quarterback EJ Ousley completed 10 of 22 passes for 68 yards and a touchdown. Taggart finished with 113 yards on 11 carries. Collin Rogers hit a 34-yard field goal for Prattville’s first score.
Keondre Powell had eight carries for 50 yards, including a 16-yard run which made the score 10-0 with 6:34 left before halftime.
Ghvon Furlow led the Lions defense with 10 tackles. Alabama commit Ian Jackson and CJ Toles each posted eight tackles. Prattville held Stanhope to just 36 total yards in the first half.
Stanhope Elmore will host Benjamin Russell next Friday to begin region play.
“We’ve got to stop shooting ourselves in the foot,” Bradford said. “Our defense did an outstanding job. Prattville’s one of the best teams that we will face all year and we held them to 16 points. The kids aren’t backing down and playing hard every single snap.”