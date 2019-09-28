Wetumpka’s Jaleel Johnson caught a 31-yard pass from Tyquan Rawls and dove over the pylon in the end zone to give the Indians a six-point lead over Prattville midway through the second quarter. The Lions responded with an 11-play touchdown, taking the lead right before the break on a 3-yard run by Keondre Powell and Prattville never looked back in a 31-13 non-region victory.
“That was a momentum swing,” Wetumpka coach Tim Perry said. “We thought we were doing a good job of that in the first half, answering when they made a play. But they’re a good team and they’re explosive. That’s the reason they are off to such a great start.”
Prattville (4-1) took a one-point lead into halftime and came out firing. After forcing a three-and-out from Wetumpka’s offense, the Lions extended their lead on a 48-yard touchdown pass from Kyle Kramer to Kendrick Rogers. That one play gained more yards and points than Wetumpka’s offense in the entire second half.
Wetumpka (3-3) struggled to get first downs and turned the ball over four times in the second half. The Indians gained 46 yards on just 15 offensive plays as Prattville controlled possession and the clock on its way to its first win over Wetumpka since 2015.
“Honestly, we thought we were ready for it but in our heads, we weren’t really ready,” Wetumpka defensive back Malik Davis said. “I think if we could have run some more plays on offense, it could have made a difference. We had it at first but we just started losing faith and that’s what killed us.”
Prattville’s second drive of the third quarter ticked off more than six minutes as the Lions ran 18 plays but were forced to settle for a short field goal. However, Wetumpka could not take advantage of the defensive stop as Prattville’s Andre Gary intercepted Rawls on the second consecutive possession. Wetumpka had two more possessions but both ended in fumbles recovered by the Lions.
“When you look at the defense, you might say we struggled but our offense had trouble getting into rhythm,” Perry said. “We hurt ourselves too much with turnovers and negative plays that put us behind the chains. You can’t do that against a good defense.”
Prattville held the hosts to 213 total yards and just 81 yards on the ground. The Lions recorded eight tackles for a loss as a team. The Wetumpka defense made big plays in the first half to keep the Indians in the game as it limited Prattville’s passing attack. Hezekiah Nowden intercepted a screen pass in the first quarter and ran back a fumble for a touchdown to get Wetumpka on the board in the second quarter.
“It gave us great energy and a lot of momentum,” Perry said. “We feed off of that so that was huge. It was great to watch him come out and have a game like that.”
As the game went on, Wetumpka struggled to match the depth of Prattville and the Lions used that to their advantage, rushing five different running backs in the game. Powell was the workhorse for Prattville as he accounted for 136 yards and three touchdowns on 29 carries.
Wetumpka has now lost consecutive games at Hohenberg Field for the first time since 2013. It will have a chance to end that streak next week in a region game against Stanhope Elmore but the team knows it has to bounce back mentally to be ready for it.
“We have been blessed to win a lot of games over the last couple of years and we haven’t had to face a whole lot of adversity,” Perry said. “(Friday), we faced some of that and we have to learn how to handle it. I’ll take responsibility for it, we didn’t handle it very well.”