The Edgewood Academy basketball teams wrapped up a month-long road trip this weekend, and they did so in impressive fashion. The two teams went on the road and swept area opponent Autauga Academy.
The Edgewood Academy girls beat Autauga, 46-19, while the boys won, 47-40. The two teams have not played a home game since December 5th. During that span, the teams went a whopping 17-1 over an 18-game span.
The girls went undefeated during the month while the boys lost only one game by two points to Macon East. The girls won three separate tournaments during the span, winning the Tri-County Tournament, the Lowndes Christmas Tournament, and the Shoemaker Classic.
The boys finished runner-up in the Tri-County Tournament while winning the Lowndes Christmas Tournament and the Shoemaker Classic.
Both teams return home this Tuesday to face Hooper Academy. The Edgewood girls enter the game with a 16-0 overall record while the boys enter with a 13-3 overall record.
Stanhope Elmore’s Russo continues undefeated streak
Stanhope Elmore wrestler Connor Russo is putting together one of the most impressive wrestling campaigns of anyone across the state of Alabama.
Stanhope Elmore participated in the 2023 Julian McPhillips Invitational hosted by St. James, and Russo went unbeaten once again.
Russo, who wrestles in the 170-pound weight class, won his weight class during the tournament. Even more impressive, however, is the fact that he went undefeated and did not allow a single point to be scored on him during the entire tournament.
He has a knack for not being scored on as he has not allowed a single point in three consecutive tournaments and 32 consecutive matches.
Russo was one of five Stanhope Elmore wrestlers to place in the tournament. Kristian Seals placed third in the 145-pound weight class, Jackson Wade placed third in the 152-pound weight class, Michael Berringer placed fourth in the 126-pound weight class, and Cameron Hodge placed fourth in the 285-pound weight class and earned the best match award.
Stanhope Elmore finished fifth overall in the tournament.
Wetumpka’s Fannin, Edgewood’s Champion reach 1,000 points
Two of the area’s best scorers both reached the 1,000-point club in the last two weeks. Wetumpka’s Zariah Fannin and Edgewood Academy’s Austin Champion, both seniors for their squads, reached the milestone.
Fannin, the Lady Indianss top scorer, reached the milestone this weekend against Elmore County in the county tournament. Her 1,000th point came in the semifinals matchup against Elmore County when she led her team to a win with 21 points, 18 of which came in the second half. She averaged 20 points across the three games as Wetumpka finished runner-up.
Champion, Edgewood’s top guard each of the last two seasons, reached the milestone on December 30th in a matchup in the championship match of the Shoemaker Classic tournament. His 1,000th point came on a 3-pointer as he won the tournament’s MVP award.
Champion and the Wildcats are currently 13-3.
Wetumpka wrestling finishes runner-up in regional tournament
The Wetumpka wrestling team participated in the regional tournament this weekend, and the Indians advanced to the duals quarterfinals with a second-place finish.
Benjamin Russell won the tournament, which was hosted at Pike Road. The Indians finished second. In the process, Wetumpka had six wrestlers named to the All-Tournament team.
Roman Williams (122-pound weight class), Noah Smith (128), Chad Strickland (140), Kaleb Robinson (195), Christian Preston (220), and Wille Cox (Heavyweight) all earned honors.
The Indians now advance to the quarterfinals this weekend and will travel to Saraland since they earned the second seed out of the region.