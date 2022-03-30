Holtville lost its area opener last night to Marbury, but that didn’t stop starting pitcher Todd Wilson from having one of the best games of his career.
Wilson, a senior left-hander, pitched seven complete innings on Tuesday in the 3-1 loss in extra innings.
During his seven innings, Wilson allowed only one run on five hits and one walk while striking out 17 Marbury batters. His 17 strikeouts is a career-high for the senior southpaw.
His performance is his second double-digit strikeout performance this season after striking out 11 batters in a shutout win over Sylacauga earlier in March. It is his fifth career double-digit strikeout game. He struck out 12 batters in a game last season while striking out 15 batters twice.
The only run Wilson surrendered came in the top of the sixth inning when he walked a batter with one out. Two singles later, Marbury scored and found itself down, 1-0.
In the bottom of the inning, however, Drey Barrett tied the game up with an RBI single to score Garrett Ingram. Wilson struck out the side around a double in the top of the seventh, then reached his maximum pitch count and couldn’t return for extra innings.
Sam Silas replaced Wilson in the top of the eighth inning, and Marbury responded with a double and two singles, resulting in two runs and a 3-1 lead. In the bottom of the eighth, Holtville got its lead off batter on but was unable to advance him any farther than first base.
Wetumpka’s Ella Watson stays undefeated on season
Wetumpka’s No. 2 pitcher continued her dominant start to the season in the circle on Tuesday night.
Ella Watson, one of Wetumpka’s sophomore trio of pitchers, improved her season record to 8-0 with a complete game shutout over LAMP, 9-0. In the game, she pitched a season-high seven innings while allowing only four hits and walking two batters while striking out seven.
Watson has had an extremely successful season as the Lady Indians’ second pitcher. She has pitched 44.1 innings this year and allowed only 17 earned runs, resulting in a 2.68 ERA.
She has not allowed an earned run in the last two weeks, pitching 11.2 innings in wins against Jonesboro, Southeastern and LAMP. The last earned run she allowed came on March 14 in a win over Chilton County.
Since then, she’s allowed only nine hits while striking out 12 batters.
She’s also been on a tear offensively. This season, she’s hitting .500 with 37 hits in 74 at bats. She has six doubles, two triples, two home runs and 26 RBIs.
Edgewood basketball hosting learning opportunities
In hopes of building love for basketball around the area, the Edgewood Academy boys and girls basketball programs are hosting open gyms on Sunday for the time being.
On Sundays from 2 to 4 p.m., Edgewood Academy will allow any 7th-10th grade students to come play basketball at their gym, located at 5475 Elmore Road.
If Sunday’s aren’t good, Edgewood boys coach Darryl Free will also be hosting a “Date Night basketball skills clinic” on Fridays in April and May. This event is for kids between first grade and sixth grade on Friday’s between 6 and 8 p.m. The price for the skills camp is $25 per kid.
Dates are April 8, April 22, April 29, May 6, May 13, and May 27. Contact coach Darryl Free at 706-289-8588 or dfree@edgewoodacademy.org