It wasn’t too long ago that Prince Tega Wanogho Jr., walked the halls of Edgewood Academy and Thursday marked another milestone in his life.
Wanogho Jr., came from an entirely different country when he reached Edgewood Academy to play basketball. The young athlete at the time soon found football and things took off from there. Fast forward nearly five years since he graduated, Wanogho Jr. returned to Edgewood for a celebration.
In 2020, he was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles and wrote a new chapter for Edgewood Academy in the process. He was the first player to reach the NFL from Edgewood Academy.
It was only fitting that the school would show their appreciation for his achievement and mark March 11th as a recognition day for Wanogho Jr.
Affectionately title Prince Tega day, head of school Jay Adams says this day is another way they can demonstrate to students that they can go anywhere they want to go.
“I think there’s a perception that small schools can’t get you where you want to be athletically,” Adams said. “The reality is, there are scouts out there for a reason and they’re getting paid to find people even in small schools. We want our kids to know that if they’re willing to come in, dedicate themselves and work hard, they can be whatever they want to be.”
The event wasn’t even a sure thing according to Adams because they didn’t know it was going to happen until he got drafted. Adams says they didn’t dream that they’d be able to get him back on campus for a day like this.
On hand for the event included Michael Norris who was on the coaching staff during Wanogho Jr’s., time. Norris even fondly remembers teaching him anatomy.
“It’s a huge story,” Norris said. “Coming from a different country, coming over here by himself and that takes a lot of courage to do that. The way it ended up for him is great. Having the success he had in high school, and then in college and going on to the NFL, we’re proud of him. We’re glad he was able to come back and visit with us – glad to have this day in honor of him and he’s a great example for the kids at school.”
If Norris had a highlight for being a coach at a small school, it had to be seeing Wanogho Jr., make it to the NFL, especially after being at Edgewood for over 30 years.
“That’s the only NFL player we’ve ever had at a small school like this,” Norris said. “Small schools don’t always get the respect that you might think they would but we have a lot of good, talented players and he was one of them.”
The school presented Wanogho Jr., a proclamation that goes with him and hangs in the hallways at Edgewood. They’ve also placed a banner-up with his photos around the facility that will hang for the next few years.