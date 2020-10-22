Elmore County entered Thursday's super regional action needing just one victory at Garrett Coliseum in Montgomery to earn a berth to the Class 5A State Tournament. The Panthers seemed to be on their way after dominating the back half of the opening set to take the lead but it was not enough as Elberta responded by taking the next three sets to win the match, 18-25, 25-20, 25-21, 16-25.

It took the Panthers a few points to get the day started and trailed by five midway through the first set but after a timeout, Elmore County came to life. The Panthers reeled off a 16-3 run which included a kill from Katie Pollard to put the team in the lead for the first time.

Elmore County carried some of that momentum to jump out in front to start the second set but Elberta quickly responded to set up a back and forth set. With the score level at 15 apiece, the Warriors scored five straight points, including three aces and the Panthers were not able to recover as the match was back to even.

The service line was a strength for Elberta throughout the day and that continued to start the third. Three more aces early on put Elmore County behind 9-2 but the Panthers clawed their way back into the set and eventually tied the score at 20. However, Elberta recovered and scored five of the final six points to secure the set.

Elberta once again gained a big lead to start the fourth (7-1) and it was too much for the Panthers to overcome this time as the Warriors ended Elmore County's season.

Lozada led the way for the Panthers, finishing with eight kills and 11 digs. Abby Williams added seven kills on just eight swings while Madison Britt finished with two kills and three blocks.

