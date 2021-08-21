Jake Arthur/ Wetumpka Herald Stanhope Elmore cheerleaders pump up the crowd during an AHSAA football game between the Stanhope Elmore Mustangs and the Selma Saints at Stanhope High School in Millbrook, Ala on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. Stanhope won the game 37-0. [Alex City Outlook/ Jake Arthur]
Jake Arthur/ Wetumpka Herald Stanhope Elmore running back Antonio Trone (21) receives a handoff during an AHSAA football game between the Stanhope Elmore Mustangs and the Selma Saints at Stanhope High School in Millbrook, Ala on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. Stanhope won the game 37-0. [Alex City Outlook/ Jake Arthur]
Jake Arthur/ Wetumpka Herald Stanhope Elmore running back Antonio Trone (21) carries the ball during an AHSAA football game between the Stanhope Elmore Mustangs and the Selma Saints at Stanhope High School in Millbrook, Ala on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. Stanhope won the game 37-0. [Alex City Outlook/ Jake Arthur]
Jake Arthur/ Wetumpka Herald during an AHSAA football game between the Stanhope Elmore Mustangs and the Selma Saints at Stanhope High School in Millbrook, Ala on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. Stanhope won the game 37-0. [Alex City Outlook/ Jake Arthur]
Jake Arthur/ Wetumpka Herald Stanhope Elmore wide receiver Jackson Thomas (5) braces for a tackle during an AHSAA football game between the Stanhope Elmore Mustangs and the Selma Saints at Stanhope High School in Millbrook, Ala on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. Stanhope won the game 37-0. [Alex City Outlook/ Jake Arthur]
Jake Arthur/ Wetumpka Herald Stanhope Elmore wide receiver Jackson Thomas (5) passes defenders during an AHSAA football game between the Stanhope Elmore Mustangs and the Selma Saints at Stanhope High School in Millbrook, Ala on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. Stanhope won the game 37-0. [Alex City Outlook/ Jake Arthur]
Jake Arthur/ Wetumpka Herald Stanhope Elmore wide receiver Jackson Thomas (5) is tackled during an AHSAA football game between the Stanhope Elmore Mustangs and the Selma Saints at Stanhope High School in Millbrook, Ala on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. Stanhope won the game 37-0. [Alex City Outlook/ Jake Arthur]
Jake Arthur/ Wetumpka Herald Stanhope Elmore quarterback Jacob Bryant (14) receives the snap during an AHSAA football game between the Stanhope Elmore Mustangs and the Selma Saints at Stanhope High School in Millbrook, Ala on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. Stanhope won the game 37-0. [Alex City Outlook/ Jake Arthur]
Jake Arthur/ Wetumpka Herald Stanhope Elmore running back Antonio Trone (21) carries the ball during an AHSAA football game between the Stanhope Elmore Mustangs and the Selma Saints at Stanhope High School in Millbrook, Ala on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. Stanhope won the game 37-0. [Alex City Outlook/ Jake Arthur]
Jake Arthur/ Wetumpka Herald Stanhope Elmore running back Antonio Trone (21) crosses into the end-zone for a touchdown during an AHSAA football game between the Stanhope Elmore Mustangs and the Selma Saints at Stanhope High School in Millbrook, Ala on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. Stanhope won the game 37-0. [Alex City Outlook/ Jake Arthur]
Jake Arthur/ Wetumpka Herald Stanhope Elmore running back Antonio Trone (21) crosses into the end-zone for a touchdown during an AHSAA football game between the Stanhope Elmore Mustangs and the Selma Saints at Stanhope High School in Millbrook, Ala on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. Stanhope won the game 37-0. [Alex City Outlook/ Jake Arthur]
Jake Arthur/ Wetumpka Herald Stanhope Elmore's Asher Brendelson (57) and Orenthal Martin (20) tackle a Selma running back during an AHSAA football game between the Stanhope Elmore Mustangs and the Selma Saints at Stanhope High School in Millbrook, Ala on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. Stanhope won the game 37-0. [Alex City Outlook/ Jake Arthur]
Jake Arthur/ Wetumpka Herald Stanhope Elmore head coach Brian Bradford during an AHSAA football game between the Stanhope Elmore Mustangs and the Selma Saints at Stanhope High School in Millbrook, Ala on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. Stanhope won the game 37-0. [Alex City Outlook/ Jake Arthur]
Jake Arthur/ Wetumpka Herald Stanhope Elmore fans cheer during an AHSAA football game between the Stanhope Elmore Mustangs and the Selma Saints at Stanhope High School in Millbrook, Ala on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. Stanhope won the game 37-0. [Alex City Outlook/ Jake Arthur]
Jake Arthur/ Wetumpka Herald Stanhope Elmore fans cheer during an AHSAA football game between the Stanhope Elmore Mustangs and the Selma Saints at Stanhope High School in Millbrook, Ala on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. Stanhope won the game 37-0. [Alex City Outlook/ Jake Arthur]
Jake Arthur/ Wetumpka Herald Stanhope Elmore fans cheer during an AHSAA football game between the Stanhope Elmore Mustangs and the Selma Saints at Stanhope High School in Millbrook, Ala on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. Stanhope won the game 37-0. [Alex City Outlook/ Jake Arthur]
Jake Arthur/ Wetumpka Herald Stanhope Elmore fans cheer during an AHSAA football game between the Stanhope Elmore Mustangs and the Selma Saints at Stanhope High School in Millbrook, Ala on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. Stanhope won the game 37-0. [Alex City Outlook/ Jake Arthur]
Jake Arthur/ Wetumpka Herald Stanhope Elmore quarterback Josiah Scott (12) looks for an open receiver during an AHSAA football game between the Stanhope Elmore Mustangs and the Selma Saints at Stanhope High School in Millbrook, Ala on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. Stanhope won the game 37-0. [Alex City Outlook/ Jake Arthur]
Jake Arthur/ Wetumpka Herald Stanhope Elmore wide receiver Jackson Thomas (5) passes defenders during an AHSAA football game between the Stanhope Elmore Mustangs and the Selma Saints at Stanhope High School in Millbrook, Ala on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. Stanhope won the game 37-0. [Alex City Outlook/ Jake Arthur]
Jake Arthur/ Wetumpka Herald Stanhope Elmore wide receiver Jackson Thomas (5) celebrates a touchdown during an AHSAA football game between the Stanhope Elmore Mustangs and the Selma Saints at Stanhope High School in Millbrook, Ala on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. The touchdown will be called back due to a block in the back call. Stanhope won the game 37-0. [Alex City Outlook/ Jake Arthur]
Jake Arthur/ Wetumpka Herald Stanhope Elmore wide receiver Jackson Thomas (5) celebrates a touchdown during an AHSAA football game between the Stanhope Elmore Mustangs and the Selma Saints at Stanhope High School in Millbrook, Ala on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. The touchdown will be called back due to a block in the back call. Stanhope won the game 37-0. [Alex City Outlook/ Jake Arthur]
Jake Arthur/ Wetumpka Herald Stanhope Elmore band during an AHSAA football game between the Stanhope Elmore Mustangs and the Selma Saints at Stanhope High School in Millbrook, Ala on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. Stanhope won the game 37-0. [Alex City Outlook/ Jake Arthur]
Jake Arthur/ Wetumpka Herald Stanhope Elmore players hold up their helmets before kickoff of an AHSAA football game between the Stanhope Elmore Mustangs and the Selma Saints at Stanhope High School in Millbrook, Ala on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. Stanhope won the game 37-0. [Alex City Outlook/ Jake Arthur]
Jake Arthur/ Wetumpka Herald Stanhope Elmore players hold up their helmets before kickoff of an AHSAA football game between the Stanhope Elmore Mustangs and the Selma Saints at Stanhope High School in Millbrook, Ala on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. Stanhope won the game 37-0. [Alex City Outlook/ Jake Arthur]
Jake Arthur/ Wetumpka Herald Stanhope Elmore players hold up their helmets before kickoff of an AHSAA football game between the Stanhope Elmore Mustangs and the Selma Saints at Stanhope High School in Millbrook, Ala on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. Stanhope won the game 37-0. [Alex City Outlook/ Jake Arthur]
Jake Arthur/ Wetumpka Herald Stanhope Elmore cheerleaders during an AHSAA football game between the Stanhope Elmore Mustangs and the Selma Saints at Stanhope High School in Millbrook, Ala on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. Stanhope won the game 37-0. [Alex City Outlook/ Jake Arthur]
Jake Arthur/ Wetumpka Herald Lightning delays an AHSAA football game between the Stanhope Elmore Mustangs and the Selma Saints at Stanhope High School in Millbrook, Ala on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. Stanhope won the game 37-0. [Alex City Outlook/ Jake Arthur]
Jake Arthur/ Wetumpka Herald Lightning delays an AHSAA football game between the Stanhope Elmore Mustangs and the Selma Saints at Stanhope High School in Millbrook, Ala on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. Stanhope won the game 37-0. [Alex City Outlook/ Jake Arthur]
PHOTOS: Rain doesn't stop Stanhope Elmore's 37-0 shutout of Selma
After fighting a rain delay that lasted over an hour in the first quarter, Stanhope Elmore’s defense forced turnover after turnover as the Mustangs dominated their way to a season-opening victory on Friday night.
Stanhope beat Selma, 37-0, as the Mustangs held Selma to negative offensive yards and forced six turnovers and a safety late in the game to clinch the win.
Defensive backs JaShawn Mays, Jakobe Smith and Orenthal Martin all forced a turnover each, while defensive lineman Jaquize Buyucks forced a fumble and linebacker Fred Bass ran Selma’s offense out of the back of the end zone for a safety in the fourth quarter.
All of Stanhope’s 37 points came off of the six forced turnovers.
“We were flying to the football, playing with passion, playing with intensity, and playing the way we wanted to play,” Stanhope coach Brian Bradford said. “We want to go out and dictate the pace of play on both sides of the ball. We want to do our style of football today and I thought we did that today flying to the football, laying some big hits and just having fun out there.”
Selma’s first turnover came on the opening kickoff as Selma couldn’t handle the squib kick. After bouncing out of a Selma player’s hands, Stanhope jumped on the ball at the Selma 35-yard line.
Five plays later, running back Antonio Trone punched in a four-yard touchdown run for the first score of the game.
That’s the only touchdown that Stanhope’s offense could muster in the first half, but the defense held Selma’s offense to only 20 yards of offense while intercepting quarterback Corey Martin Jr. on the Saint’s only scoring threat.
Stanhope led 7-0 at halftime.
The Saints were forced to punt on each of their first three drives before threatening to score on their fourth drive. A Stanhope fumble by Bryant, the quarterback, gave Selma the ball in Mustang territory, but Stanhope’s Smith intercepted Martin Jr. on the 3-yard line to keep Selma out of the end zone.
“They played us hard in the first half, but the style of football we play, being physical like that, just kind of wore them down,” Bradford said. “That interception right there at the end of the first half kind of took the wind out of them. That flipped things over in our favor.”
Another Selma turnover plagued the Saints to start the third quarter. On a 2nd-and-10 at their own 29-yard line, Stanhope defensive lineman Buycks tackled the Selma running back in the backfield and stripped the ball.
Fellow defensive lineman Caleb Foster jumped on the ball and recovered it at the Selma 23-yard line. Two plays, later, Stanhope scored its second touchdown of the game.
After a seven-yard gain and a Selma personal foul on a late hit, Trone went untouched on a 8-yard touchdown run. The point after kick put the Mustangs up, 14-0. Trone had 106 rushing yards at halftime, and finished with 127 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries.
“(Trone) ran like a beast,” Bradford said. “Glad he’s back healthy. He was hurt all of last year and couldn’t ever get going. He had an outstanding night tonight and that’s what what we expect out of him. He’s a workhorse and he’s a big running back.”
Following the second offensive touchdown, Stanhope’s Martin blocked a Selma punt and returned it 45 yards for a touchdown to put Stanhope up, 21-0. Martin grabbed the ball off the Selma punter’s foot and outraced everyone on the field. On the next offensive play from scrimmage, Stanhope’s JaShawn Mays intercepted Martin Jr. on a deep ball.
Not to be outdone, Bass then forced Martin Jr. to run out of the back of the end zone on the next drive for a safety that put Stanhope up, 23-0, with 10 minutes left in the game.