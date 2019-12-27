Each year, Wetumpka’s Tyquan Rawls seemed to get better and better. After taking over the quarterback position during his junior season, Rawls flourished in his new role. He continued that this season as a senior and was awarded for his hard work by being named to the Alabama Sports Writers Association All-State Class 6A first team.
Rawls was among 10 county athletes named to the various all-state teams but he was the only first teamer in the area. He earned a spot as an athlete as Rawls was a stud for the Indians on both sides of the ball.
Offensively, Rawls finished with 1,368 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns on 242 carries and he also caught one pass, which went for a 66-yard touchdown. At quarterback, he was 112 of 212 for 1,864 yards. He threw 20 touchdown passes and had just six interceptions. Defensively, he grabbed at least five interceptions.
Wetumpka’s Malik Davis also earned a spot as a second-team wide receiver. Davis hauled in 50 catches for 668 yards and 11 touchdowns. He was also the top returner for the Indians with 210 yards on 15 punt returns and 304 yards on 15 kickoff returns; he scored two touchdowns on kickoff returns.
Stanhope Elmore, Holtville, Edgewood and Tallassee each landed two spots apiece.
For Stanhope, William Whitlow Jr. and Jeremy Thompson were both named as 6A honorable mentions. As a defensive lineman, Whitlow had 68 tackles, including 39 for a loss and eight sacks. Thompson had 39 solo tackles with six for a loss. He also grabbed seven interceptions.
Holtville’s Lane Batyski and Peyton Coburn were named to the Class 4A honorable mentions list as an offensive lineman and punter, respectively. Batyski graded 89% with 76 knockdowns/pancakes. Coburn finished with 14 punts inside the 20-yard line.
Edgewood was highlighted by a pair of second teamers in the AISA. Kaleb Varner took a spot as a defensive back after finishing with four interceptions, three of which he returned for touchdowns. Varner was also a top receiver for the Wildcats, grabbing 25 catches for 612 yards and seven touchdowns.
Also earning a spot for Edgewood was Kam Burleson as a second-team punter. Eleven of Burleson’s punts were down inside the 20 and six were inside the 5. Like Varner, Burleson also did work offensively, finishing with 23 receptions for 566 yards and seven touchdowns.
Tallassee’s Tavarious Griffin was named an honorable mention athlete in Class 5A. He had 565 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on 85 carries and also captured seven receptions, two for touchdowns, and 157 receiving yards. On defense, he led the Tigers with 85 tackles. Will Blocker was named an honorable mention as a defensive lineman.