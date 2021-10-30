With star running back Dakarian “Juicy” Hughley sidelined with an injury, the Reeltown football team welcomed rival Holtville to the Gabe Bryant and Marcus Haynes show.
Quarterback Bryant and wide receiver Haynes connected for four touchdown passes as Reeltown beat Holtville, 40-26, in a non-region game on Friday night. The duo finished with five completed passes for 227 yards and four touchdowns.
Bryant finished the night 7 of 10 passing for 232 yards, four touchdowns and an interception. Haynes shined on the defensive side of the ball as well and grabbed an interception in the end zone.
“They gave us some things that we liked,” Reeltown coach Matt Johnson said. “We came out and established the run and the way we were able to run the ball effectively to start with kind of made them load the box on us, and that created a matchup that we liked. Gabe then made some beautiful passes and Marcus made some really beautiful catches.”
Reeltown came out in its wishbone offense with Jeffery Thomas, Sedarico Brooks, Arthur Woods and Omorion Ponds getting carries, and scored with ease on its first possession.
The Rebels ran the ball nine times and gained 83 yards on the drive, capped off by a Ponds 4-yard touchdown run. The two-point conversion put Reeltown up, 8-0.
On Reeltown’s next possession, the Rebels faced a 2nd-and-21 at the 50-yard line when Holtville’s defense all-out blitzed. In doing so, Haynes was left wide open in the middle of the field and Bryant found him for the 50-yard touchdown to put Reeltown up, 14-0.
“Some guys on our offense stepped up,” Johnson said. “Some guys, in Juicy’s absence, were probably more fired up since they’re such a close-knit team. That was some added motivation to step it up.”
Holtville didn’t shy away, however, and tied the game back up midway through the second quarter. Shawn Brackett scored on a 24-yard touchdown run, then Brackett scored again on a scoop-and-score from 20-yards out to tie the game at 14.
The game looked to go into halftime scored at 14, but three touchdowns were scored in the final 81 seconds of the half.
Bryant found Haynes streaking down the right side line for a 67-yard touchdown pass, then the two connected again on the two-point conversion to go up, 22-21.
After a good kickoff return, Holtville quarterback Tanner Potts found receiver Dalton Yarroch for an 11-yard touchdown pass with 25 seconds left. The two-point conversion failed, and Reeltown led 22-20.
With 25 seconds left, Reeltown got the ball back at its own 44-yard line. Bryant threw two incomplete passes, then threw the ball up for Haynes on third down.
Haynes was in quadruple coverage, but it didn’t matter. He caught the ball over all four Holtville defenders, then broke two tackles and raced to the end zone as time expired in the half to put the visiting Rebels up, 28-20.
“When that ball was snapped, I said over the headset that it wasn’t there,” Johnson said. “That was just two kids making a play. Marcus going up for the ball and then breaking two tackles and taking it to the endzone. That’s what kids do. They’re relentless. He just made a play.”
On the first play of Reeltown’s second drive in the second half, Bryant and Haynes connected for their fourth and final touchdown pass, a 54-yard touchdown, to put the Rebels up, 34-20.
Holtville was able to cut the lead to 34-26 on its next possession, but couldn’t cut it any closer. John Williamson used a 60-yard kickoff return to spark a scoring drive that started at the Reeltown 20.
On the first play of the drive, Brackett rushed up the middle and scored on a 20-yard touchdown.
Reeltown pushed its lead back out to 14 early in the second quarter on a Brooks 5-yard touchdown run, and the score stayed 40-26 until the final whistle blew.
“I think we are getting better in certain areas each week,” Johnson said. “I think we are peaking at the right time. Competition will be tough next week and we have to go on a long road trip. Mistakes have to be few and far between but I feel good about where we are at right now.”
Reeltown, the No. 3 seed out of Region 4, travels to Opp next week in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs. Holtville, the No. 4 seed in its region, travels to No. 1 seed Pike Road.