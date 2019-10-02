There may not be anyone who has forgotten last year’s miracle play by Stanhope Elmore’s Marlon Hunt to knock off top-ranked Wetumpka. One would expect the Indians to have that play on a loop in their heads this week as they prepare for revenge. But Wetumpka coach Tim Perry said his team is focused on what it needs to do this season to win an important Class 6A Region 3 game.

“We don’t really like to compare teams from year to year,” Perry said. “That game was last year. We want to get better at what we do this year. There is a long-standing rivalry here and the guys who were on the team last year understand about that game but we have to focus on ourselves.”

After finishing in a tie for first in the region last season, these two teams are right back in the thick of it where each region game can make the difference between first and third place. While Wetumpka does not control its own destiny for a region title any more, it can win out in region play to earn a first-round home playoff game.

“There’s still a lot of games to play and we’re in the most important part of our season now,” Perry said. “The reality of it is these region games carry playoff implications and one of those implications is either playing at home or traveling. All of that is still out in front of us.”

While the implications on the region standings add more pressure to this rivalry, it never matters how good either team is doing for there to be plenty of energy around the game. Wetumpka and Stanhope have played each other in every season since 1970 and is one of the longest standing rivalries in the state.

“This week always has a little bit more excitement in it,” Stanhope coach Brian Bradford said.

“This is always a good rivalry and a good game. You don’t have to worry about motivation this week.”

Wetumpka (3-3, 1-1) is coming off of a loss at the hands of Prattville but Perry said his team has done a good job of refocusing. Despite Wetumpka’s record, Bradford said the Mustangs still know how good Wetumpka is and they will have to come out with their best effort to have a chance to win.

“They’re good and we know it,” Bradford said. “We don’t have to worry about that. There’s nothing different to it this year.”

Stanhope Elmore (5-1, 2-0) enters the game on a four-game winning streak and the Mustangs control their own destiny as they search for their first region title since 2004. A win this week could already clinch a spot in the postseason and would give the Mustangs an opportunity to clinch a home playoff game next week against Selma.

“That’s one of our goals at the beginning of the season,” Bradford said. “A home playoff game is the next step for the program but I don’t want to put any more pressure on this game than there already is. We have to treat this like any other game and do our thing.”

Wetumpka has not lost two consecutive games this season but last week’s loss to Prattville marked the first time the Indians have lost consecutive games at home since 2013. While Perry said his team may not need the extra motivation, he admitted it would be nice to get back on the winning side of the scoreboard for the home fans.

“That means a great deal to them,” Perry said. “They were hurt by it and take a great deal of pride in what we have accomplished at Hohenberg Field. So were all of us; our pride is hurt. But you have to learn to deal with that kind of adversity and move on.”

PREDICTION: Wetumpka 24, Stanhope Elmore 20