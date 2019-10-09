The last time Stanhope Elmore won five consecutive games was 2004. That year also marks the last time the Mustangs won a region title and they are looking to continue that trend but standing in the way are the only two Class 6A Region 3 opponents who can knock them from a top-two spot in the standings.
Stanhope coach Brian Bradford said he wants to see his team carry some of the momentum from the winning streak into this week’s game against Selma but he also knows the Mustangs cannot get too full of themselves against a good opponent. He said it’s about finding that fine line between confident and arrogant.
“That’s the hard thing right now,” Bradford said. “After an emotional win in a rivalry game like that, the kids are excited right now. There’s a good atmosphere right now and you don’t want to bring them down but you have to make them concentrate because Selma has a very good football team. They’re fighting for that second spot.”
The Mustangs (6-1, 3-0) are one of two unbeaten teams left in the region but this week’s opponent is a Selma team who is on a revenge tour from last season’s last-place finish in the region. The Saints already have more wins than they did last season and Bradford said he believes it is a good thing for Stanhope to see a better team with so much on the line.
With Opelika coming to visit next week, it would be easy to see why Stanhope would look past Selma when there’s a good chance a region title will be on the line next week. However, because of Selma’s success, Bradford thinks his players will be able to stay focused on the task at hand more easily.
“If you’re going against a team not as good, you may have that problem,” Bradford said. “I don’t think we have that problem with this team but it is easier when there’s another good team across the field. Our guys understand that.”
A win this week would clinch a home playoff game for the Mustangs and put them in position to have a one-game playoff for the region title against Opelika. Stanhope is unbeaten at home this season and have not lost a home playoff game in the first round since 2002 so it is clear why hosting is so important to the Mustangs.
“That was one of our goals this year,” Bradford said. “We’re going to talk about it a little bit this week but we’re not going to focus on it. We can’t overlook this game but we won’t dwell on the standings to put any extra pressure on it. It’s a must-win game just like every one we have played.
Selma (4-2, 2-1) has won games with its offense and its defense. The Saints had a shutout victory against Benjamin Russell early in region play and have limited their region opponents to 16.7 points per game.
“Their defensive line is one of the best defensive lines we have seen,” Bradford said. “They have a lot of size and a lot of speed. They look more sound and more dialed in this year. It’s just an overall better team.”
Offensively, the Saints have turned a corner in the last two weeks with back-to-back 46-point performances in wins over Linden and Calera. Quarterback Keondre Hope is coming off his third three-touchdown performance.
“They’re a spread team who can run the ball and pass the ball,” Bradford said. “The quarterback can run the ball well and they spread the ball around to make you cover the whole field. They do a good job at everything. That’s just the truth.”
PREDICTION: Stanhope Elmore 24, Selma 14