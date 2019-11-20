Football season officially wrapped up in Wetumpka on Friday night but there is very little time to rest as the attention turns toward the gym for winter sports season. Wetumpka’s varsity basketball teams have pushed back their opening games but that has not stopped the excitement from building before the players hit the hardwood.
“You can definitely feel the energy in the gym still,” Wetumpka boys coach Byron Gaskin said. “I won’t say they are getting tired of practice but I think everybody is ready to compete against someone other than themselves. They are excited to get things started.”
The Wetumpka boys team is coming off a 12-18 season in which it missed the sub-regionals for the first time since 2016. Gaskin is beginning his first season in charge of the program after spending the last two seasons with the JV team.
The transition into a new coach has been smooth because of Gaskin’s prior relationships with the current players. Wetumpka has several returning players to make things easier for Gaskin including 2018-19 leading scorer Tyquan Rawls.
“That’s definitely a boost to have him back,” Gaskin said. “You take a player and a shooter like that and put him on the court, that’s huge for us.”
Rawls and a few other expected starters may not be ready for Thursday’s opening game at Trinity. Gaskin said that has been the toughest part of the preseason as Wetumpka has prepared without half of its players.
Robert Rose is expected to be the starting point guard again but he did not get his first practice in until this week. Stone Minnifield, Timothy Johnson and Daniel Davis, also football players, are all expected to be contributors once they get into basketball shape.
“We have really just been with the basketball guys so far,” Gaskin said. “We’re just getting in the foundation of the system. We’re still getting a lot of work with the guys we have though. It’s giving us a chance to look at guys in different roles which can help us down the road.”
Senior guard Zeylin Hooks is one of those players who has worked with the team since practice officially started in October. Gaskin said Hooks has developed into a leader for some of the younger players and he will be expected to take on a bigger role.
“We really have high expectations for him,” Gaskin said. “He has been grinding all offseason and we are relying on him heavily right now. We believe he can help get us over the hump.”
Wetumpka’s girls team is also looking to make it back to the sub-regional after finishing last season on an eight-game losing streak, including in the first round of the Class 6A Area 5 tournament. With the number of returning contributors, the Indians are hoping to bounce back in a big way.
“The team is very excited for a new year,” Wetumpka girls coach Jermel Bell said. “We have a lot of players we are expecting to step up and fill in some big roles.”
Seniors Amber Dye and Breanna Toles have taken on leadership roles and will likely fill up two spots of the starting lineup. Cederia Dennis also returns as the starting point guard.
“We feel like (Dennis) can grow tremendously,” Bell said. “She understands what we want as coaches. She can lead and direct girls in the right direction on the court and in practice. She always knows what’s going on.”
Morgan Causey is also expected to take on an expanded role after being a dominant force on defense last season. Bell said he wants Causey to become more consistent on the offensive end and believes she has been putting in the work to develop into the team’s go-to player in the post.
“She has always brought that defensive ability but now she is going to be a key player on offense,” Bell said. “We want to see her get some more put backs and rebounds. She can stretch the floor more this year because she has worked really hard with her shot too.”
Bell hopes to see all of his players take a big step forward and he believes last year’s experience will help with that. Janae McCall and Angel Knight both saw plenty of playing time last year and are expected to be key contributors off the bench along with Zariah Fannin and Shavonna Lucas.
“Our expectation is to be better than we were last year,” Bell said. “We want to do everything better — better free throw percentage, better at limiting turnovers, better at defense in transition. We have to do the fundamental things and we can’t beat ourselves.”