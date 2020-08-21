For the first time in 15 years, Wetumpka and Prattville will be opening their seasons with their rivalry series and its set to take on the biggest stage in the state Friday night. The two teams will square off in the annual AHSAA Kickoff Classic at Cramton Bowl and it’s expected to bring even more energy to an already fierce rivalry.
The series dates back to 1922 and this year’s game will mark the 16th meeting in the last 17 years. There is hype surrounding this game every season and despite everything that has happened in the offseason, Wetumpka coach Tim Perry said his team has never lost sight of what team would be waiting for them if the season resumed.
“I don’t think that ever gets lost,” Perry said. “These guys are competitors and that’s what attracts them to this game. All the COVID(-19) adjustments and changes hasn’t changed that at all.”
The Lions will certainly provide an early test for Wetumpka as their program appears to be taking strides back to the successful program that dominated 6A for a decade. Prattville was ranked No. 10 in the Class 7A in the Alabama Sports Writers Association preseason poll but Wetumpka does not need rankings to know what challenge lies ahead this week.
“We have a lot of respect for their program and tradition,” Perry said. “Playing a team like Prattville in the first game of the season is an evaluation. It’s going to give us and the players an evaluation with where we are as a team. That is motivation. They understand the caliber of this team and they know what it takes to play against these guys.”
Perry said his team wants the challenge and despite distractions and doubts still surrounding the season, excitement has continued to rise within the program.
“The reality is it’s a game week,” Perry said. “The players have dealt with everything really well and they have been able to stay focused and prepare for this game. I’ve been impressed with how they have adjusted. Now it’s game week.”
The Lions ended a three-game skid in the series with a victory at Wetumpka last season and one of the players who was key to their success is back and looking for more. Running back Keondre Powell did plenty of damage on the ground, running for 136 yards and three touchdowns, but Perry believe his defense is more prepared for the challenge this season.
“We hope that we’re better and I say that because we haven’t faced any other competition,” Perry said. “This is our first test. I’m sure there is going to be some anxiety but once they get in the flow of the game, they relax and all that experience from last year comes into play. I know our guys have learned from that.”
Wetumpka’s offense may have some trouble getting a good game plan in as Prattville replaced its defensive coordinator. Perry said it becomes more difficult to prepare against the unknowns and several adjustments may have to be made during the game Friday.
One thing Wetumpka can count on being a factor on Prattville’s defense is all-state linebacker Ian Jackson. The Alabama commit is a force that Wetumpka will have to account for when calling plays but completely avoiding Jackson may be impossible.
“You try but great players like that are going to make plays,” Perry said. “We have to execute our offense and whoever is assigned to block him stays on his block. We don’t necessarily have a scheme just for him but we have to execute our offense.”
Prediction: Prattville 28, Wetumpka 18