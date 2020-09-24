For the second straight season, Holtville has grabbed four wins in its first games of the year but now the Bulldogs are hoping to see a stronger finish in the second half of the season. That will start this week as Holtville hosts Marbury for the oldest and longest running rivalry for both programs.
Friday’s game will mark the 72nd meeting between the two teams with Holtville leading the series 43-24-4. However, Marbury has won eight of the last nine games including a 36-14 victory last season, giving Holtville a little bit extra motivation heading into practice this week.
“We want to use the motivation that we didn’t play very well over there last year,” Holtville coach Jason Franklin said. “When you do that against quality football teams, you get beat. We can’t have a lapse in preparation. Last week, we had the best week of practice we had in four years here and it showed Friday night.”
Holtville (4-1) is coming off a road victory over Talladega in which the Bulldogs dominated the second half behind their defense and rushing attack.
Drew Pickett has led the offense since returning to the field in the team’s third game. He’s averaging more than 200 rushing yards per game and has already recorded five touchdowns so Holtville will look to rely on him again against Marbury’s defense which has been suspect against opposing running games so far.
Marbury (3-2) allowed four rushing touchdowns in last week’s loss to Central Tuscaloosa and has given up nine in the last three weeks.
“They have had some breakdowns when those big plays hit,” Franklin said. “They didn’t fill those gaps. They do a good job of keeping you but when they didn’t, that’s where those big plays happen. You have to take advantage of those opportunities.”
While the rushing attack has been the key to success for Holtville so far this season, Franklin is hoping to get more production through the air moving forward. The Bulldogs have only two touchdown passes this season, averaging less than 100 yards through the air per game.
“We still have to be more efficient throwing the football,” Franklin said. “Teams are starting to stack the box more but we have to make sure to keep them honest. We know run game is a true strength for us but we have to get better. We spend a lot of time working on it and a big week is going to come. It’s just all about timing and execution.”
Marbury counters with a run-heavy offense of its own, powered by running backs Jerrell O’Neal and Ethan Gomez.
“(Gomez) is a pretty shifty guy and they like to do a lot of power runs with (O’Neal),” Franklin said. “They are big and physical up front so they only throw it when they have to. They don’t make too many mistakes.”
On the others side of the ball, Marbury has made a habit of forcing mistakes from its opponents. In the team’s two wins on the field this season, Marbury has forced five turnovers with two of them leading to defensive touchdowns.
“I don’t care who you’re playing, turnovers are a big deal,” Franklin said. “They usually cause points and can lose a ballgame. We have to worry about us and make sure we’re taking care of the football.”
PREDICTION: Holtville 31, Marbury 18