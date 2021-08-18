Another chapter of the Wetumpka and Prattville high school football rivalry will be written on Friday night.
Wetumpka is hosting Prattville on Friday, Aug. 20 at 7 p.m. to open the 2020 high school football season. The game will be played at the new City of Wetumpka Sports Complex Stadium.
The game will be the 59th overall meeting between the two schools and the 17th meeting since 2004, including playoff matchups. The series is tied, 28-28-2, while also tied 5-5 in their last 10 meetings.
“I think both teams will be excited about playing,” Wetumpka coach Tim Perry said. “The players and coaching staffs all know it’s a representation of the communities. That kind of atmosphere brings out the best in the players and it adds a little bit more intensity to the game and I think that’s why you get the quality of games you get between us.”
Prattville has held a slight edge in recent history, and has won two straight in the series. The Lions won 31-13 in 2019, and then won 40-10 in last year’s AHSAA Coaches Kickoff Classic at the Cramton Bowl.
Wetumpka has won three of the last five games in the series, however, and won three consecutive times from 2016 to 2018 while outscoring Prattville 151-105 during the three-game stretch.
As the 2021 season begins on Friday night, Perry is hoping he can get his team his back on top of the rivalry.
“We just have to execute,” Perry said. “Every game comes down to some basic things you have to do to put yourself in a position to be successful. Offensively, you have to execute and get positive yards on first down against a very good, well coached defense like Prattville’s. The challenge is Prattville has a really good defense, but you need to move the ball on offense.”
Prattville’s defense was stellar a year ago and allowed only 18.5 points per game. After allowingonly 10 points to Wetumpka in the season opener, Prattville went on to six of its 11 opponents to 14 points or less and allowed over 28 points only twice the entire year.
Wetumpka will challenge that defense with an offense that does not have much experience. Only one starting offensive lineman returns, tackle Jacobie Jenkins, while the Indians will also be breaking in a new quarterback in sophomore Nathan Rogers.
Rogers was last year’s junior varsity starter and is replacing first-team All-County quarterback Robert Rose. Rogers will have some experience in a few skill players as running back Stone Minnifield returnsas well as wide receiver Dorian Jackson.
“We’re gonna need them to execute and we want them to be able to move the ball, whether thatis on the ground or in the air,” Perry said of the offense. “I want everyone to perform their assignments and make plays. We have to be able to focus on doing our jobs and execute them without many mental mistakes.”
On the flip side of things, Wetumpka’s defense is returning eight starters from last year’s team, including a loaded secondary unit. The Indians allowed 26.5 ppg last year and Perry is looking for that group to improve once again.
Cornerback Avery Thomas and safety Tre Seabon, along with linebackers Dylan Price and Lamarius Jackson and defensive lineman Steven Nolen, are all entering their third year as defensive starters.
“We need to make Prattville execute the offense and not give up big plays,” Perry said. “We need to always be around the ball and just not miss tackles. We have to be very good in the redzone and force turnovers.”