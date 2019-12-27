After filling the role as Wetumpka’s starting point guard in his freshman season, Robert Rose saw expectations of his play rise from both himself and his coaches. Wetumpka coach Byron Gaskin is in his first season and while some changes come with a new coach, Gaskin knew keeping Rose at point guard was important to his team’s success.
“He’s been a real strong facilitator for us,” Gaskin said. “He’s making sure we get into the right sets and he is pushing the pace when we want to. He’s real savvy in knowing how to control the tempo.”
Wetumpka has started the season with just two wins in its first eight games but four losses were by seven points or fewer. Along with many other football players, Rose returned to the starting lineup in the second week of the season and the team is hoping to hit its stride with Class 6A Area 3 play on the horizon.
In the semifinals of the Elmore County Tournament, Rose had his best game of the season despite Wetumpka falling 57-43 to Tallassee. Rose finished with a season-high 12 points to go along with four assists, three rebounds and just one turnover.
“That’s a long athletic team so you have to be disciplined,” Gaskin said. “You have to keep playing hard and learn something for it so you can keep getting better.”
Rose said he knew Tallassee’s backcourt would bring plenty of pressure and it may be one of the toughest matchups of the season. He pushed through and kept fighting against the Tigers, including a 7-0 personal run in the third quarter to lower the deficit to eight points.
“I just have to keep my composure, trust my teammates and look to score,” Rose said. “I always want to push in transition and get to the basket or find a teammate. It’s about working with my teammates and working to get them open.”
While he has always taken pride in his passing ability, Rose needs to get more scoring for the Indians and he has shown flashes of that over the last two seasons. Friday’s game against Tallassee was just the second time this season Rose has reached double figures and he started to show more willingness to take shots in the half-court set.
“He has been showing that a little bit more in practice,” Gaskin said. “I think the biggest thing is him trying to get to the basket is actually helping in his assist game. He’s always had the ability to attack but he’s just doing it more now and it’s helping us.”
Wetumpka has plenty of guards at its disposal and most of them bring something different to the table. While Tyquan Rawls provides sharp shooting and Zeylin Hooks can create his own shot off the dribble, Rose’s role is to bring the offense together and Gaskin said his ability to do that makes him a unique player.
“It’s his IQ of the game and knowing what to do with the ball,” Gaskin said. “He has limited his turnovers and he knows how to handle the offense.”
While getting more wins is his top priority, Rose continues to have high expectations for his own stat sheet with a focus on keeping turnovers to a minimal. With almost two seasons under his belt as just a sophomore, Rose wants to use the rest of his time to improve as much as he can.
“It’s all about building up with my teammates and working every day,” Rose said. “I work on my ball handling and I listen to my coaches and just keep working.”