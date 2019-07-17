During their seventh annual King of the Courts International Basketball Showcase, the YSE Belgium Lions made a stop in Wetumpka to play against local travel ball teams at the ROD Center on Friday night. ROD Center director Ira Walls worked with the Teammate Alabama director A.D. Drew to get Wetumpka on the schedule to help promote basketball within the county.
“I reached out to coach Drew last year so this year, he came back to me and said they were coming over again,” Walls said. “He said he wanted them to come here to help build our organization and it was a great opportunity for us to host them.”
Drew worked with the team’s travel schedule to set up a play date in Wetumpka for the first time during the seven years the program has traveled to the United States. Drew, who has been with the program since the beginning, said the whole trip started as a fluke when YSE Belgium reached out to him in hopes of finding a place to play basketball during its first overseas trip as a team.
“They wanted to bring a group of kids back over to the states for a trip,” Drew said. “They were looking for a basketball tournament to play in while they were here and I just happened to have one at the time they were coming. That’s how this whole thing got started.”
YSE Belgium coach Nick Peeters graduated from Crenshaw Christian in Luverne and that is how Alabama became a consistent destination for the program during the annual trips. The Lions, a U17 team, have played across the state before including games in Birmingham, Tuscaloosa, Auburn and Montgomery.
This year, the team expanded its time in the states and added more stops in Alabama plus some stops at the University of North Carolina and Duke University. Peeters said there has been plenty of excitement during the team’s travels and he believes it is a great experience for the kids.
“It’s been fun so far,” Peeters said. “We’ve done a lot of stuff so the kids are pretty tired by the end of the day but that’s a good thing in my opinion. We did a lot of sightseeing and of course, some basketball so it’s been a great trip for the kids.”
Peeters said getting to play in the bigger gyms and on campus at the major universities stood out because of the size of the schools compared to the ones in Belgium. Although the players were more impressed with the size of the stadiums and arenas in those cities, he believes there is still plenty to gain from an experience in smaller gyms like the ROD Center.
“They’re just looking forward to playing; it doesn’t matter if it’s a big gym or a small gym,” Peeters said. “They take any opportunity to play and I think it’s good for them to see that there is still good basketball being played in these small gyms as well.”
The Lions played their first game of the night against the Star Seeds from Tallassee before wrapping up the day with a matchup against Selma One Ball. The visitors won the first game on a buzzer beater by Jente Vrijsen off an inbounds play drawn up by Peeters.
“They ran some excellent plays and communicated really well,” Walls said. “They passed well and from what I have seen, with the way they play together, it’s hard to beat. I think that showed our kids you have to have more comradery with each other on a team.”
The contrast between the two team’s styles of play was clear from the beginning but both teams had success throughout the game. Each coach said that helped the players see new styles so they would have to adjust their play to have a chance at winning.
“The European teams share the ball a little more so there’s a lot more passing and cutting off ball,” Drew said. “It’s not as high rising as we have here and the Americans play more one on one. It’s a good contrast of styles so the coaches have to make adjustments to the two different styles of play.”