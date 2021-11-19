Sophomore point guard Nate Rogers and the Wetumpka boys basketball team dominated in every phase of the game on Friday night.
Rogers scored a team-high 26 points while adding seven assists and two steals as Wetumpka beat Holtville, 77-47, in a non-region game. The Indians improve to 3-0 on the season and have beat their three opponents by an average of 28 points per game.
Holtville’s record drops to 1-1 after the Bulldogs beat Verbena in the season opener on Thursday.
“I think we played above average tonight,” Wetumpka coach Byron Gaskin said. “I think we can play better. We are still missing a couple of guys, but all in all, it was a great team win. Our guys are excited to play. That Holtville team is getting better and better and is a pretty good team.”
There wasn’t much separation between the two teams after the first period, but Wetumpka led 19-14 at the buzzer. The two teams traded baskets for much of the quarter, and Wetumpka pulled away and went up by eight points after using a 6-0 run in the final minute.
Four of the six points were scored by DJ Lyons, and Wetumpka led 19-11. Right before the buzzer, however, Holtville’s Zach Monfee hit a 3-pointer to cut the lead to five points.
To start the second quarter, Wetumpka’s defense turned up their intensity and their full court press and started causing problem after problem for the Holtville offense.
Wetumpka held Holtville to only six points in the second quarter, including only two field goals, and held the Bulldogs scoreless for over a four-minute stretch as the quarter moved along.
During that time, Wetumpka used a 10-0 run to push their lead to 18 points, 35-17, then finished the half with a four-point play from Austin Johnson. Rogers had nine of his 26 points in the first half to lead the team at the break.
“We want to put pressure on the other team and make them turn the ball over,” “That’s really what we are built on. The more pressure we can put on them, the less offense they’re going to get and we feed off that energy.”
Wetumpka’s 19-point halftime lead turned into a 23-point lead at the end of the third quarter, and Wetumpka led 56-33. Rogers added four points to push his point total to 13 points, while Xavier Harris scored six points in the quarter.
Holtville’s offense continued to struggle, but Luc Cyr was able to find some success and had all five of Holtville’s field goals in the quarter. He scored 11 points in the quarter, 10 of which came on layups or putbacks.
Cyr continued his success in the fourth quarter with a layup and-one to cut the lead to 21 points, but Wetumpka pushed the lead back out. Cyr scored 26 points in the game, with 19 of them coming in the second half.
The Bulldogs were unable to cut the lead any closer than 21 points, as Rogers closed the game with three 3-pointers down the stretch to allow Wetumpka to keep its healthy lead. Rogers scored 13 of the Indians’ last 15 points in the game and finished with 26 points.
Rogers shot 9 of 21 from the floor and 3 of 10 from 3-point range. All three of his 3-pointers came in the fourth quarter.
“I don’t really know what was working for me,” Rogers said of his night. “I could have had a better night. I guess driving really helped me a lot. My shot wasn’t really on early in the game, so driving to the basket really helped me.”