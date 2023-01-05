There was no stopping Wetumpka's Nate Rogers and D'Marcus Peake on Thursday night.
The two guards combined for a whopping 45 points as Wetumpka beat rival Stanhope Elmore, 69-61, in the first round of the Elmore County Basketball Tournament. Rogers led all scorers with 26 points in the game while Peake added 19 points.
The Indians now advance to the semifinals of the tournament and will face Elmore County on Friday at 5 p.m.
"Those two together, honestly, I think they're one of the best in the state," Wetumpka head coach Steven Thomas said of the two guards. "Those two guys play off each other and feed off each other. If one of them is not going, the other one is. Those two are the catalyst of the team."
Rogers had the hot hand early as he scored seven points in the first quarter. Stanhope Elmore took a commanding 14-5 lead with three minutes left after hitting four 3-pointers, but Rogers and company ended the quarter on a 10-0 run.
He scored five of the final 10 points of the quarter and Wetumpka led, 15-14, at the end of the first. He added eight more in the second and had 15 points at the break.
Stanhope Elmore put together a commanding third quarter and took a one-point lead, 46-45, at the end of the third, but Peake did not let the lead last long.
Peake hit back-to-back 3-pointers in the first 45 seconds of the fourth quarter to give the Indians a five-point lead, and Wetumpka never looked back in the game.
Peake went on to score six more points in the quarter for a total of 12 in the frame, with 10 of them coming in the first three and a half minutes. Every time Stanhope would score to cut the lead to three points, Peake answered.
His final points put Wetumpka up, 63-58, with two minutes left.
"D'Marcus is just a player. We give him the freedom to make plays so whenver he sees an opening where he can step into his shot, he's going to take it. He saw an opening and hit two big shots for us to begin the fourth quarter. That's just D'Marcus. That's his game and that's what he does for us."
Stanhope, which was eliminated from the tournament with the loss, had four players in double digits on the night. Dillon Barnes scored a team-high 15 points, while Sami Kochi added 13 points.