With three games in four days, the Edgewood basketball teams had little time to rest but the Wildcats made the most of it. The boys and girls teams each grabbed a pair of victories as they look to build momentum with postseason play on the horizon.
The girls team (8-11) stopped a four-game losing streak Thursday night with a 52-18 victory over Coosa Valley. Lindsey Brown knocked down two 3-pointers and led all players with 17 points, scoring all of them in the first three quarters.
Emma Weldon hit three shots from deep to finish with nine points while Haylee Brown added eight points. Edgewood outscored its opponent, 33-10, in the second half.
The Wildcats continued with a 47-41 win over Meadowview on Friday night, breaking a halftime tie to secure the victory. Lindsey Brown scored 10 of her team-high 13 points in the second half while Haylee Brown added a big 3-pointer in the fourth quarter to finish with 10 points.
The boys team (12-7) bounced back from last Tuesday’s loss to Autauga by sweeping its games against Coosa Valley and Meadowview. The Wildcats had three players reach double figures Thursday night as they knocked off Coosa Valley, 73-47.
Carson Peevy knocked down four 3-pointers and led the team with 17 points. Robert Stewart tossed in 16 and Kaleb Varner added 11. Edgewood finished with 10 3-pointers.
Edgewood kept things rolling the next night with a 74-36 victory against Meadowview. Kam Burleson had the hot hand this time, knocking down five 3-pointers in the first quarter.
Burleson finished with six makes from beyond the arc and led the Wildcats with 20 points. Stewart made three 3-pointers and finished with 13 points as he was the only other Wildcat in double figures. Edgewood topped their previous night’s performance, knocking down 13 triples against Meadowview.
WRESTLING
Mustangs split home tri-match
In its final tune-up before the state duals tournament, Stanhope Elmore got wrestling challenges from Jeff Davis and Prattville on Thursday night. The Mustangs knocked off Jeff Davis, 54-12, before falling one bout short against the Lions, 32-28.
In the first match, Stanhope was on the beneficial side of five forfeits as the Mustangs clinched the victory early. However, the Mustangs were pushed in several competitive matches.
Kristian Seals got the first win for Stanhope, pinning Eric Herbert at 126 pounds. Jake Taunton followed that with a pin at 138 while Jeremiah Cherry Daniel recorded a pin at 160.
Jeff Davis totaled two pins but it was not enough to overcome the deficit.
The Mustangs got a bigger test from Prattville as both teams received only one win by forfeit. Gabe Taunton (170) and Dylan Davis (182) recorded consecutive pins to put the Mustangs in control but the Lions won the final three matches to take the win.
The heavyweight bout was the deciding factor as Prattville’s Chad Nichols earned a takedown of Stanhope’s Davion Brown to earn a 2-0 sudden victory.