After nearly 10 months of waiting, Edgewood’s volleyball team finally got its chance to avenge the loss to Macon-East in last season’s state championship match. The Wildcats (13-0) saw a little bit of déjà vu after dropping the first set but they came storming back to stay undefeated with a 22-25, 25-7, 25-18, 25-19 victory.
Katie Roberts, who was injured in the title game last season, led the Wildcats with 10 kills and added two blocks. Karlee Mainor also had 10 kills to go along with two aces.
Edgewood followed up that victory with a straight set win over Success Unlimited. The Wildcats only dropped 19 total points in the match, sweeping the Mustangs, 25-8, 25-2, 25-9.
Nine different players recorded a kill for the Wildcats. The team’s usual go-to setter, Madison White, led Edgewood with six kills. Haylee Brown finished with 16 aces.
The Wildcats continued their unbeaten streak Monday night with another straight-set victory over Fort Dale.
CROSS COUNTRY
Tribe, Mustangs notch top-10 team finishes
More than 180 runners came together at Veterans Park in Hoover Saturday for the annual Spain Park Cross County Classic. Wetumpka had two top-50 finishes to grab eighth place as a team while Stanhope Elmore finished 10th, just 65 points behind the Indians.
Wetumpka was led by Jack Walden, who ran the course in 19:13.74 to finish 36th. His teammate Brennan Worrell was one spot behind Walden, finishing less than three seconds later.
Wetumpka’s Cameron Mann finished 69th with a time of 20:37.19 while Collin Harden came in just under the 21-minute mark to grab 79th place. Brody Worrell, Isaac Stubbs and Emmanuel Castellanos also finished in the top 100 for Wetumpka.
Tajairus Brown once again led the way for Stanhope and finished less than a second behind Brennan Worrell for 38th. Keegan Rafferty missed out on the top 60 by less than two-tenths of a second, finishing in 20:16.95. Seventh-grader Rhys Hollenbeck was the only other Stanhope runner in the top 100.