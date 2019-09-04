The Edgewood volleyball team has lived up to the billing so far, improving to 9-0 by knocking off Glenwood and Autauga on the road last week. The Wildcats followed big performances from front-row hitters Sydney Brown and Sydney Johnson in both victories.
Brown led the team with 10 kills against Glenwood while Johnson added six kills on eight attempts. Katie Roberts also added eight kills, four blocks and two aces as the Wildcats won in straight sets, 25-13, 25-16, 25-14.
Johnson was back at it again in the rivalry meeting with the Generals, recording nine kills. Brown added seven more kills and Roberts had six.
Haylee Brown led the team with eight aces as the Wildcats tallied 12 totaled. Edgewood eased to another straight-set victory, winning 25-6, 25-11, 25-8.
The Wildcats added their tenth win by defeating Morgan 25-9, 25-11, 25-7 Tuesday night. Karlee Mainor led the team with 10 kills while Roberts and Sydney Brown each added eight kills.