Suspense was in the air from start to finish Friday night as Edgewood hosted Macon-East on the basketball court. The Edgewood girls team fell victim to a big comeback from the Knights in a 43-32 loss while the boys came away with a 37-35 overtime victory to finish off a perfect week.
The girls team (5-5) held a 30-20 lead going into the fourth quarter against Macon-East after the Knights failed to reach double figures in any of the first three frames. However, the visitors turned it on and scored 23 points in the fourth quarter to earn the win.
Lindsey Brown led the Wildcats with 21 points before fouling out in the fourth quarter. Madison White finished with 12 points but she was the only player other than Brown to get on the scoreboard in the final frame.
The loss to Macon-East came on the heels of another late defeat as Edgewood fell at Springwood, 50-45, Thursday night. The Wildcats led 38-36 after three quarters but they could not find a way to close out the victory, making just two field goals in the final eight minutes.
Haylee Brown knocked down four 3-pointers, leading Edgewood with a game-high 16 points. Lindsey Brown was the only other Wildcat to reach double figures, scoring 13.
The boys team (6-4) nearly saw a lead of its own turn into a defeat after Macon-East hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer in regulation to send the game to overtime but Edgewood recovered well to secure the narrow win. The Wildcats scored all six of their points in the extra period from the free-throw line, shooting 6 of 8 from the stripe. Kaleb Varner and Robert Stewart each scored 11 points in the win.
Stewart recently returned from a minor ankle injury and he came back in style, leading the team with 20 points in a 65-57 win over Springwood on Thursday. He made three 3-pointers and scored 15 points in the first half to help Edgewood jump out to a 39-22 lead at the break which was enough for the Wildcats to hold on.
Varner shot 7 of 9 from the free-throw line and finished with 13 points. Austin Patrick scored five of his 10 points in the fourth quarter to help Edgewood hold on against Springwood’s rally.
Balanced attack gives Holtville big victory
All 10 Holtville players who hit the court Thursday night scored at least four points as the Bulldogs eased to a 70-31 boys basketball victory against Billingsley. Jackson Hand led the way with 12 points to go along with five assists, three rebounds and two steals.
Drake Baker recorded his eighth double-double, finishing with 10 points and 10 rebounds to go with four steals. As a team, Holtville recorded 18 assists and 17 steals while turning the ball over just 11 times.
Holtville (9-3) had a quick turnaround as the Bulldogs traveled to Eclectic to compete in the annual county tournament Friday night. They drew Class 4A Area 5 foe Elmore County in the first round and were no match as the Panthers led wire to wire on their way to a 50-32 victory.
Drake Baker was named to the all-tournament team after finishing with 12 points. Holtville shot just 7 of 16 from the free-throw line.