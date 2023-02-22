Elmore County senior pitcher Hailey O’Brien put on a show Tuesday night.
In a 4-0 win over Smiths Station, O’Brien pitched a complete game no-hitter against the opposing Panthers. She struck out 10 batters, walked four, and struck out every single batter that Smiths Station sent to the plate.
She threw 113 pitches with 66 of them being strikes. She faced 24 total batters in the gem.
“It’s probably the best I’ve ever seen Hailey pitch,” Elmore County coach Mark Segrest said. “She was really working all quadrants of the zone and really had her changeup working. The hitters really couldn’t sit on any specific pitch. She was working the ball in and out, up and down, and she kept everyone off balanced. They didn't really barrel a ball up the whole seven innings.”
All four of Smiths Stations’ base runners came in the first four innings of the game with a walk each. Only two of those four base runners got to second base, and none advanced to third.
She got stronger as the game moved on and allowed no base runners in the final three innings and earned four strikeouts during that three-inning span. She capped off the game with two strikeouts in the bottom of the seventh inning for her third multi-strikeout inning of the night.
“Smiths Station is a quality team,” Segrest said. “They beat us earlier in the year and they beat Spanish Fort. I think with Hailey, it’s very encouraging because we’re dependent on her to be our No. 1 this year. Her command was outstanding last night, so hopefully that will give her some confidence and that will allow her to see success in the future.”
Late inning heroics lead Tallassee softball in home opener
In its first home game of the season, the Tallassee softball team stunned visiting Stanhope Elmore with a big late-inning push. The Lady Tigers, now 3-3, scored all 10 of their runs in the final three innings of the game to beat Stanhope, 10-8, on Tuesday.
Down 4-0 in the bottom of the fourth inning, Tallassee was able to cut the lead in half after an error and back-to-back RBI doubles from Marlee Stewart and Abbie Davis. In the fifth, Cheyanne Easterling added two more runs on another double, and the Tigers finally took the lead in the sixth.
After three straight singles to start the inning, Haley Baker earned an RBI walk. Easterling then scored two runs on an infield single, and Regan Easterwood hit a two-RBI double to center field.
Stanhope was able to cut the lead back to three runs with a double and home run in the top of the seventh, but Kam Tate capped off her complete game with a groundout.
Holtville’s Barrett slugs first home run of 2023
Holtville junior Drey Barrett, a Southern Miss baseball commit, capped off an impressive offensive performance from the Bulldogs with his first home run on Monday.
Holtville beat visiting Pike Liberal Arts, 9-7, and Barrett’s home run was the finishing touches in the game. The Bulldogs, which were down 4-1 in the fifth inning, score eight runs in the bottom of the frame to take the lead.
After three walks led off the inning, Lane Talley doubled in two runs before Mason Broderick singled in two runs. Weston Tubbs doubled in another run to make the lead 6-4 in Holtville’s favor, and Barrett walked to the plate with two on and two outs.
On a 2-2 count, Barrett launched his home run over the left field fence for a three-run shot.
He then took over on the mound for the top of the seventh inning and closed out the game with three swinging strikeouts.