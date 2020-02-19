Wetumpka rebounds well at soccer tourney
After failing to record a win at the Capital of Dreams Tournament last year, the Wetumpka soccer teams returned this weekend and saw more success. Both the boys and the girls got into the win column to start the season.
The boys team (1-2) dropped its first two games Friday without scoring a goal. Wetumpka lost 1-0 to ACA before falling 3-0 to Pike Road but the team was ready to bounce back Saturday.
Alex Londell led the attack with two goals as Wetumpka defeated BTW-Magnet 6-0 to salvage a game from the tournament. Brennan Worrell had two assists in the win while Arthur Davis and Luke Tessier scored once and recorded an assist. Leo Castellanos and Dawson Bouthilette added a goal each.
The girls team (2-1) jumped out to a quick start with a 6-0 win over West Point but were brought back down to earth Friday night with a 1-0 defeat to Pike Road. Wetumpka wrapped up the tournament with a 2-1 victory against BTW-Magnet but the Indians fell just short of an appearance in the championship match.
Mustangs have strong showings on the road
Stanhope Elmore hit the road for two tournaments last weekend with the boys traveling to Oxford and the girls team going to Montgomery. Both teams saw some success and are looking to build some early-season momentum.
The boys (0-0-3) could not get over the hump for a victory but tied all three matches including two against ranked opponents at the Golden Goal Invitational. Wade Phillips scored a goal in each game to help the Mustangs stay unbeaten.
Stanhope Elmore drew 1-1 with Alabama Soccer Coaches Association No. 5 Chelsea and Pinson Valley as Arly Ramirez assisted on a pair of goals from Phillips. Gustavo Guzman got in on the action against No. 4 Pelham and Phillips added another goal but the Mustangs once again settled for a 2-2 draw.
The girls team (2-0-1) competed in the Capital of Dreams Tournament and eased past its pool play to earn a spot in the championship. Victoria Cortes scored six goals in two matches to help the Mustangs defeat Pike Road and BTW-Tuskegee. Valeria Lopez, Amairanys Urbano and Katie Moses each added a goal in group play.
Cortes got one more goal in the final but Stanhope Elmore could not get any more as the Mustangs fell to LAMP, 3-1.
Elmore County competes in Oxford to open season
After rain forced cancellations the first two matches, Elmore County finally took to the pitch to begin its soccer season. The Panthers traveled to Oxford to compete in the Golden Goal Invitational at Choccolocco Park and each team grabbed multiple wins.
The boys team (3-2) pushed all the way to the championship match after winning three group games but ultimately fell on penalty kicks to White Plains to finish second Elmore County had a plus-nine goal differential in three wins over Jacksonville, Cherokee County and Faith Christian.
Joseph Stockman led the Panthers with five goals, including a hat trick against Faith Christian, while contributing four assists. Alex Simmons also had four assists and scored one goal.
The girls team (2-1) grabbed a pair of wins in Oxford, defeating Childersburg and Crossville. Goalkeeper Mackenzie Stephens tallied 21 saves in three matches while recording two clean sheets.
Olivia Mitchell led the team with three goals while Raney Jones added a goal and an assist. Mirriam Foster got her first goal of the season in the win over Childersburg.
Holtville teams jump out to quick start
After dealing with bad weather and match postponements, Holtville’s soccer teams finally got their season started with three games apiece in at the Golden Goal Invitational in Oxford.
The boys team (2-1) grabbed a pair of wins to start Saturday, defeating Sipsey Valley and Weaver in group play before dropping its finale to Crossville. Goalkeeper Carter Brink backed up the defense with eight saves in each victory.
Miles Broom grabbed a goal and an assist in a 3-1 win over Sipsey Valley to start the tournament. Kaden Masters and Luc Cyr each added a goal.
Cyr scored again in a 3-1 victory against Weaver while Jackson Hand recorded a brace. Broom had two assists in the win.
The girls team (1-2) got goals from Ana Segarra and Leslie Aldana to start the tournament with a 2-1 win over Collinsville. Rylee Helus recorded 10 saves.
Holtville lost its final two matches, 4-0, but Helus continued to be the highlight of the weekend for the Bulldogs as she recorded close to 40 saves in the three matches and was named to the all-tournament team.