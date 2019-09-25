After missing last week’s race, Tallassee’s Woodrow Dean was back on the cross country course and he dominated the competition on the way to his first win of the season. Dean finished the 5K in 16:04.50 to win by 19.78 seconds.
Dean led the way for the Tigers boys team to finish seventh out of 13 teams. Tallassee’s Caleb Mason captured 46th with a time of 20:10.21. Teammates Brady Mason, Baxlee Burton and Grant McCraney all finished less than a minute behind Mason to grab spots in the top 70.
The Wetumpka boys team finished fourth after having eight runners earn spots in the top 50 of the 116-athlete race. Brennan Worrell led the way with a time of 17:31.27 to grab eighth place.
Jack Walden missed the top 10 by just 12 seconds, clocking in at 17:49.23 to finish 13th. Teammate Cameron Mann was 16 seconds behind Walden and took 16th. Rhett Pinkston, Isaac Stubbs and Brody Worrell also contributed to the team score by placing in the top 40.
Stanhope Elmore grabbed sixth place as a team with the help of strong races from Tajairus Brown and Keegan Rafferty. Brown finished 21st with a time of 18:36.47 while Rafferty was one spot back and 1.5 seconds off Brown’s time. Stanhope’s DeMarco Ott, Sean Rattan and Gustavo Guzman also finished in the top 50.
On the girls side, Wetumpka took home fifth place among nine teams. Haley Betha had the best time on the team, running in 23:09.59 to grab 17th out of 70 runners.
Kayley Key finished 23rd with a time of 24:16.50. Ella Watson and Elsa Stubbs also came in under the 25-minute mark to earn spots in the top 32.
Holtville’s Bella Rhodes ran the course in 24:30.76 and took 25th to lead the Bulldogs to sixth place in the team standings. Hope Staton and Summer Hutcheson also finished in the top 50 for Holtville.
VOLLEYBALL
Edgewood avenges pool play loss to win home tournament
When a team doesn’t lose very often, it may be tough to find what it takes to quickly bounce back from the unexpected. Edgewood’s volleyball team made it look easy Saturday after losing the first set of pool play to Ezekiel before storming back and going through Ezekiel and Southern to win its home tournament.
The Wildcats (14-0) set up a rematch with Ezekiel in the semifinals but the Knights once again took the first set. However, this time Edgewood had a chance to respond in the best-of-three match and the Wildcats wasted no time.
Edgewood won the second set 25-12 before closing out the match with a 17-15 win in the third set to advance to the championship. The Wildcats knocked off Southern for the second time of the day, beating the Cougars in straight sets to hoist the trophy.