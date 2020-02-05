Wetumpka, AL (36092)

Today

Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. High 74F. WSW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 36F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.