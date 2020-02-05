Before area basketball tournaments began this week, teams got their final tune-ups before putting their seasons on the line.
Wetumpka wrapped up regular season play in Class 6A Area 5 as it hosted Selma last Tuesday night. Wetumpka split its results as the girls team could not keep up with the Saints but the boys team pulled off an upset to avenge an earlier loss to Selma.
The girls team (6-12, 1-3) got eight points and 10 rebounds from Ja’Nya Davis but it was not enough as Selma pulled away with a 59-34 victory. The defeat marked the third straight loss in area play for Wetumpka.
Morgan Causey added six points and nine rebounds while Angel Knight scored eight points.
The boys team (7-14, 2-2) handed Selma its first area loss as Wetumpka held off a late rally to defeat the Saints, 71-67. Tyquan Rawls led Wetumpka with 22 points, including three 3-pointers. Zeylin Hooks added 20 points and Stone Minnifield finished with 15 points, including key free throws down the stretch to secure the win.
Stanhope attempts to bounce back
Stanhope Elmore’s boys team (6-18) could not get back on a winning track as its losing streak extended to seven games with home losses to Greenville, 70-60, and Prattville, 64-59.
Jamal Ball made three 3-pointers and scored 16 points in the loss to Greenville while DJ Jamerson finished with 14 points. Jamerson was forced to miss the Prattville game due to an illness and the Mustangs could not make up for the lack of scoring as Jay Tillman (11 points) was the only Stanhope player to reach double figures.
The girls team (8-12) built some momentum before the area tournament as the Mustangs got a pair of wins. Brooke Burkett lit up the scoreboard with five 3-pointers and finished with 40 points to lead Stanhope to a 65-34 win over Greenville last Tuesday night.
Burkett came back and scored 16 points in a 38-34 win over Prattville in the regular-season finale. Kaleiah Hollis added 15 points.
Holtville splits results on the road
Holtville’s girls team (1-21) was looking to secure another victory as it traveled to Billingsley to face the only team it has beaten this season. However, the Bulldogs could not get any offense going, falling 18-12 last Tuesday.
The offense showed up two nights later as it scored a season high in the regular season finale. But it was not enough in a 44-33 loss to Isabella. Summer Hutcheson led Holtville with 12 points.
The boys team (16-8) swept Billingsley and Isabella.
Richie Hicks scored 26 points to go along with 10 points and four assists in a 79-40 victory over Billingsley. Braxton Buck made five 3-pointers and finished with 17 points while Jackson Hand contributed 12 points and five assists.
Wildcats celebrate regular season finale in style
Edgewood wrapped up its regular season with a sweep of Chambers on Friday as the Wildcats celebrated Senior Night.
Lindsey Brown scored all 16 of her points in the final three quarters to help Edgewood claim a 39-34 victory in the girls game. Madison White added 14 points while Haylee Brown contributed seven.
In the boys game, Edgewood led wire to wire and held off a late comeback attempt from No. 8 Chambers as the Wildcats won, 36-34. Kam Burleson knocked down three 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 11 points while Carson Peevy scored 10 points, all in the second half.