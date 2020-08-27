Wetumpka eases past Lanier to start 2020
There may have been a few rocky moments in the first set but Wetumpka found its footing pretty quickly in Thursday’s volleyball season opener against Lanier. Wetumpka put on a show for its limited home crowd, pushing to a 25-19, 25-12, 25-17 sweep to start the year with a victory.
Wetumpka’s attack looked similar to last year’s with most of the personnel back and the players did not miss a beat. Morgan Causey led the team with seven kills while Khloe Harris recorded five and Yennifer Gomez finished with three. All three players finished the night with more than 20 total attacks.
Causey also led the defensive effort with all four of the team’s blocks. Erin Douglass finished with 17 digs.
Wetumpka (1-0) got plenty of success from the service line, finishing with 12 aces as a team. Gomez finished with five while Julie Boshell recorded four.
Mustangs grab sweep in season opener
When its long-anticipated return to the court arrived, the Stanhope Elmore volleyball team did not let the opportunity pass it by as the Mustangs dominated on their home court en route to their first victory. The Mustangs took down Lee-Montgomery in three sets, winning 25-20, 25-15, 25-20.
Kelbi Johnson and Alex Green picked up where they left off last season, leading the Mustangs’ attack. Johnson finished with a team-high eight kills while Green recorded five.
Saiban Chappell added to the attack with four kills and led the way at the net defensively, finishing with two blocks. Zyon Holmes had plenty of success at the service line, recorded 12 service points for the Mustangs.
Stanhope Elmore (1-0) was back in action Tuesday night against Elmore County but final scores were not available at press time.
Wildcats start season with pair of wins
Edgewood knows it has a target on its back as defending state champion but the Wildcats appear to be up to the challenge after its first week of matches. Edgewood opened the season with an easy sweep of Lee-Scott at home before matching that effort against Lakeside on the road Monday.
The Wildcats (2-0) used a variety of attacking options in the opener as five different players recorded a kill in a 25-17, 25-13, 25-18 sweep. Sydney Brown led the way with nine kills on just 11 attempts while Haylee Brown had six. Lindsey Brown and Karlee Mainor each recorded four kills.
Emma Brown was the facilitator of the attack, finishing with 17 assists. Mainor led the way from the service line as she was perfect on 11 attempts and recorded five aces.
Sydney Brown was once again at the front of the attack in Monday’s victory, finishing with 10 kills in 12 attempts, as the Wildcats defeated Lakeside 25-13, 25-19, 25-23. Baileigh Seale recorded five aces and also pitched in eight assists.