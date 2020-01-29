After taking a rare few days off from games, the Wetumpka basketball teams returned to the court Thursday and Friday for a pair of road trips. Both teams got the challenges they expected, dealing with some opposing offensive powerhouses along the way.
The boys team (6-13) saw its losing streak extend to four games. Wetumpka could not keep up with Jeff Davis on Thursday night as the Volunteers ran away with a 74-57 victory.
Wetumpka had to bounce back quickly as it took another quick trip to face Park Crossing on Friday. Wetumpka had four players reach double figures but it was not enough as the Thunderbirds won 92-80. The Indians have lost six of their last seven.
Tyquan Rawls knocked down five 3-pointers and led the team with 26 points while adding three assists. Zeylin Hooks finished with a double-double, scoring 14 points to go with 11 rebounds and four assists. Stone Minnifield and Robert Rose each scored 16 points in the loss.
The girls team (6-10) saw its uptick in recent play continue Thursday night when it defeated Jeff Davis, 38-29. The victory gave Wetumpka its third win in four games and improved its record to 4-2 in the new year.
Janae McCall led the team with 10 points to go with four rebounds. Morgan Causey added seven points and nine rebounds while Breanna Toles scored eight points.
Wetumpka could not keep the momentum going Friday night as Park Crossing proved to be too much. The Thunderbirds grabbed their fourth straight win, defeating Wetumpka 60-30.
Autauga edges Wildcats to take regular season series
Both Edgewood basketball teams put themselves in position to avenge losses to their rivals but Autauga made the plays when it mattered most to secure the season sweep of the Wildcats.
In the girls game, the Generals limited Edgewood to just four points in overtime to earn a 42-39 victory. It was the Wildcats’ second consecutive overtime loss.
Lindsey Brown led Edgewood with 19 points, eight coming in the first quarter, to help the Wildcats jump out to a double-digit lead. Haylee Brown knocked down four 3-pointers to finish with 12 points while Grayson Laney added five points.
Edgewood’s boys team held Autauga to just three points in the first quarter but the Wildcats could not get their own offense going. Edgewood scored more than 10 points in just one quarter, allowing Autauga to fight back and win, 37-36.
Robert Stewart made three 3-pointers in the second half and finished with 14 points to lead the Wildcats. Carson Peevy was the only other player for Edgewood to reach double figures, scoring 10 points.