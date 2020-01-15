The Wetumpka basketball teams hit the road Thursday to face off with Marbury. The Bulldogs came away with a sweep, running away with the girls game before using a big comeback to secure the victory in the boys game.
Wetumpka’s girls team (3-8) got 15 points from Morgan Causey but there were not many other positives as Marbury won 54-34. As a team, Wetumpka shot 1-of-11 from beyond the 3-point arc.
The boys team appeared to be having a better night when it jumped out to a double-digit lead in the first quarter but Wetumpka could not sustain it, falling 65-62 to Marbury. Tyquan Rawls led the team with 13 points but he was limited to just one field goal in the second half. Zeylin Hooks and Stone Minnifield added 12 points each.
Stanhope Elmore also got a non-area test Thursday night as the Mustangs hosted LAMP. After being swept in the first meeting, the Mustangs turned things around as the varsity teams got a pair of wins over LAMP.
The girls team (5-6) got out to a big lead in the first half and held off a LAMP rally to win 49-45. Kaleiah Hollis scored a team-high 13 points while Kelbi Johnson contributed nine points.
The boys team (5-10) had a flare for the dramatic as the Mustangs blew an early lead, only to tie the score late in regulation before defeating LAMP 78-73 in overtime. Dylon Williams scored 34 points, including 18 in the second half, to lead all players. DJ Jamerson contributed 16 points for the Mustangs.
ECHS girls extend winning streak
The Elmore County girls basketball team extended its winning streak to five games Friday night as the Panthers knocked off B.T. Washington 39-31. The Panthers held the Eagles to just two made field goals in the final quarter to pull away in a closely contested matchup.
Elmore County (11-8, 2-1 Class 4A Area 5) fell behind by six points after one quarter but it came storming back to tie it up at the break. After playing even in the third quarter, the Panthers outscored BTW-Tuskegee 12-4 in the final frame to secure the victory.
Madison Britt recorded her third double-double of the season, finishing with 13 points and 10 rebounds to go along with a career-high eight blocks. Kelley Green was the only other Panther to finish in double figures, scoring 11 points, while Seanna O’Daniel led the team with 16 rebounds.
The boys team (4-15, 0-3) could not turn its fortunes in area play as the Eagles proved to be too much as the Panthers fell 67-38. Elmore County made just one field goal in the first half, falling behind 35-5, and it was too big of a hole to dig out of.
Garrett Allen, who made the lone field goal in the first half, finished with a season-high 19 points to lead the Panthers. Cole Boothe added nine points.