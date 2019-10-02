After starting the season with just three wins in its first 15 matches, the Wetumpka volleyball team has turned a corner. Including its three-game streak to win the Stanhope Elmore Invitational, Wetumpka has won six of its last eight matches to improve to 9-14.
Wetumpka hosted Alabama Christian and Park Crossing for a tri-match last week, splitting its results. The team recorded only five kills in a straight-set defeat to ACA but rebounded to defeat Park Crossing.
Ryleigh Hamm paced the offense with 10 kills and 11 digs, leading the Indians to a 25-11, 25-13 victory. Morgan Causey added six kills and a block while Erin Douglass was 13-for-13 on serves, including three aces.
Wetumpka hit the road to continue Class 6A Area 5 play at Selma and eased past the Saints, 25-7, 25-7, 25-5, to stay unbeaten in area play. Hamm led the way again, putting down 12 kills on 25 total attacks. Douglass led the team with 16 digs and added eight more aces.
The Indians hosted Stanhope Elmore on Tuesday night with a chance to clinch the regular-season area title but results of the match were not available at press time of The Herald.
CROSS COUNTRY
Tallassee’s Dean gets top spot while Stanhope, Wetumpka boys stand out
For the second consecutive week, Tallassee’s Woodrow Dean found himself way in front of the rest of the pack at the finish line of his 5K cross country race. Dean grabbed first place out of 108 runners at the Opelika Invitational with a time of 16:42.32, finishing 30 seconds ahead of second place.
Stanhope Elmore’s Tajairus Brown closed out the top 10 in the boys race with a time of 18:26.01. Brown led the Mustangs to a third-place finish out of nine teams. Teammates Keegan Rafferty and DeMarco Ott captured 17th and 18th respectively, finishing within two seconds of each other and just over a minute behind Brown.
Gustavo Guzman just missed the 20-minute mark but finished 30th to add to Stanhope’s final tally. Luis Sanchez, Jay Myers and Jaden Fenderson also placed in the top 70 for the Mustangs.
Tallassee did not have enough competing runners in the boys division to qualify for the team standings but Caleb Mason grabbed 40th place with a time of 20:49.55. Teammate Baxlee Burton finished in 23:17.75 for 63rd overall.
Stanhope Elmore also had three athletes in the girls race which included 60 runners. Joanie Patton led the Mustangs with a time of 26:15.87 to finish 24th while Madison McElrath ran the course in just over 33 minutes, good enough for 48th.
Wetumpka’s boys team placed seventh among 21 teams at the Oak Mountain Invitational. The Indians had three runners finish within 12 seconds of each other, all placing in the top 40.
Cameron Mann led the way with a time of 18:37.35 to grab 32nd overall. Jack Walden came in at 18:49.09 while teammate Brennan Worrell was a tenth of a second behind Walden to place 38th. Isaac Stubbs and Jonathan Lattman each recorded top-100 finishes in the 212-man race.
The Wetumpka girls team had five runners finish in the top 100 as it captured 12th of 17 teams at Oak Mountain. Haley Bethea led the way, finishing 55th out of 157 runners with a time of 24:15.48.
Ella Watson was the only other runner for Wetumpka to come in under the 26-minute mark, grabbing the 80th overall spot. Elsa Stubbs, Kayley Key and Marlie Fuller all made it under the 27-minutes mark to grab top-100 spots.
Holtville’s Bella Rhodes finished the race in 24:54.90 to earn 66th overall at Oak Mountain. The Bulldogs did not have enough athletes to qualify for the team standings but Hope Staton and Caroline Williamson rounded out the top 100.