It is not difficult to spot the strengths of either offense entering Friday night’s rivalry game in Class 6A Region 3. Wetumpka and Stanhope Elmore both want to use their rushing attacks to get points on the board during this week’s showdown at Hohenberg Field.

Wetumpka has relied on a face-paced offense with plenty of read options for Tyquan Rawls to attack defenses over the last two seasons. This year, Rawls has partnered up with running back Terrance Thomas as the two have accounted for 14 rushing touchdowns through six games and Stanhope Elmore coach Brian Bradford said his team is very aware of those two players.

“We have to make sure we align right,” Bradford said. “We can’t have any mental mishaps because they are so explosive. If you do one small thing, that’s six points. We can’t give them any help. If we can stay in our gaps and stay on our assignments, hopefully that will help us out a lot.”

Fortunately for the Mustangs, they may boast the best defensive front Wetumpka will see in Class 6A this season. With TJ Jackson and William Whitlow Jr. leading the way, the Indians’ offensive line knows the yards will not be easy to come by this week.

“We present that as a challenge to our guys,” Wetumpka coach Tim Perry said. “They are football savvy enough to evaluate talented players and they will see how talented Stanhope’s defensive front is. There is a reason why they are having such a great year and our guys see that.”

Whitlow Jr. is coming off his best game of the season, recording 15 tackles and two sacks while also forcing a fumble in the win over Smiths Station. When you add Jackson and Caleb Foster to the defensive line, it is hard for rushing attacks to avoid all of them and that gives the Mustangs confidence.

“They have been playing good for us all season,” Bradford said. “We are going to rely on them and if they can stop the running game, that’s a big help for us. They’ll do their thing and everyone else has to keep up.”

Stanhope Elmore counters with a strong rushing attack of its own as three-year starting running back Tra Duncan is joined by first-year quarterback Andrew Rines. The duo has consistently seen improvement, especially as Rines develops in the passing game to open up more space on the ground.

“They have some playmakers on offense and do a great job of mixing up their schemes,” Perry said. “They execute very well so when you try to defend a team that is as balanced as they are, it presents a challenge. If they have success early, their confidence grows and they execute even better.”

While Rines has accounted for at least one rushing touchdown in each of Stanhope’s five wins, the Mustangs’ go-to player in the rushing attack has always been Duncan. He has recorded four 100-yard games and has notched two 65-plus-yard touchdown runs in the last two weeks.

Wetumpka’s defense has struggled against good rushing attacks so far. Last week, the Indians allowed 136 yards and three touchdowns to Prattville running back Keondre Powell. Opelika running back Eric Watts ran for 223 yards and a touchdown while Dothan’s rushing attack combined for more than 400 rushing yards and five touchdowns.

However, Bradford said he is not looking for Duncan to do anything more than he does any other week. He expects to get the best from Wetumpka’s defense so if Duncan goes in trying to do too much, it may not be the night the Mustangs need from him.

“We go as he goes,” Bradford said. “We want to do the same things that gave us success to this point. They’re solid everywhere on defense. They have given up some yards to some good running backs but they may be well ahead in some of those games so it’s a little skewed.”